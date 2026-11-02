FGREALTY Receives Platinum Award From Qatari Diar For Lusail Performance

MENAFN - Gulf Times) FGREALTY has received the Platinum Award from Qatari Diar in recognition of its real estate performance in Lusail, one of Qatar's largest master planned developments.

The recognition reflects FGREALTY's work connecting buyers and investors with residential and investment opportunities across Lusail, while supporting clients through property selection, investment decisions, and transactions.

Lusail is Qatari Diar's flagship development and spans approximately 38 square kilometers across 19 integrated districts. The city is planned to accommodate more than 200,000 residents and around 170,000 workers, alongside commercial, retail, entertainment, hospitality, and community blade-->

“Receiving the Platinum Award from Qatari Diar is a meaningful recognition of our team's work in Lusail and our commitment to serving buyers and investors across Qatar,” said Serban Gabriel Spirea, CEO of FGREALTY.

“Lusail continues to develop as a diverse residential and investment destination, and our focus remains on helping clients evaluate opportunities based on their individual objectives, property requirements, and long-term plans.”

FGREALTY's Lusail portfolio includes apartments, villas, townhouses, duplexes, penthouses, land plots, retail shops, offices, whole residential buildings, and other specialized property types. The brokerage works across areas including Marina District, Waterfront District, Fox Hills, Entertainment City, and Qetaifan Island blade-->

The recognition adds to FGREALTY's existing record of industry awards, including the Property Finder Best Quality Brokerage award and International Property Awards recognition for its Qatar agency and website.

Lusail is also among Qatar's designated freehold areas where eligible non-Qatari buyers can own property, according to the Ministry of Justice. FGREALTY supports local and international clients with property selection, ownership considerations, transaction coordination, relocation requirements, and investment blade-->

About FGREALTY

FGREALTY is a Qatar-based real estate brokerage helping local and international buyers, investors, tenants, and businesses identify property opportunities across Qatar. The company provides verified listings, market guidance, property selection support, and transaction assistance across residential and commercial real estate

FGREALTY Qatari Diar entertainment hospitality