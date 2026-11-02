Qatar's Expanding Solar Footprint Presents New Avenues For Technical Optimisation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's rapid advancement in utility-scale solar energy and industrial sustainability offers significant opportunities to optimise long-term asset performance through localised engineering strategies, according to global technical consultancy SgurrEnergy.

“Conditions vary considerably across Middle East and Africa, so a maintenance strategy that works in an inland desert should be validated before being applied to a coastal Qatari site, Arif Aga, director at SgurrEnergy, told Gulf Times in an exclusive interview.

Highlighting the country's high irradiance alongside specific coastal environmental factors, Aga emphasised that international expertise can complement national efforts to ensure maximum lifetime yield for solar infrastructure.

“Automated dry-cleaning robots can reduce water consumption and improve cleaning consistency. However, their brushes, contact pressure and operating frequency must be compatible with the module glass, coatings, and warranties.

“Qatar's humidity can cause dust to adhere more firmly, requiring carefully timed cleaning and, where necessary, targeted wet cleaning. Research by Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute has examined both these soiling challenges and the abrasion associated with robotic cleaning, Aga explained.

Aga pointed out that data-driven approaches, combining site-specific soiling measurements, weather tracking, and advanced analytics, reinforce the performance standards established by local research institutions and project developers.

He said,“Anti-soiling coatings should undergo local field trials and durability assessment before widespread adoption. Equipment selection must also account for temperature-related losses, corrosion, dust ingress and maintainability.”

Drawing on experience across more than 240 GW of renewable energy developments globally, Aga noted that SgurrEnergy provides technical support to the region through its regional hubs in Dubai and Riyadh.

Building on the foundation of Qatar's industrial diversification, hybrid solar-plus-storage applications also present promising avenues for further reducing operational emissions across key hubs like Ras Laffan and Mesaieed, Aga stated.

“Qatar has already established a strong foundation through the Ras Laffan and Mesaieed solar plants, inaugurated in April 2025 with a combined capacity of 875MW. The next opportunity is to integrate renewable generation, storage, and industrial demand more closely,” Aga said.

On integrating solar generation with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Aga noted that this provides potential to support daytime operations, balance demand fluctuations, and complement existing power networks in industrial cities.

Given that solar generation remains among the most cost-competitive power sources globally, Aga said strategic storage and hybrid configurations align well with high-irradiance markets looking to maximise energy efficiency.

“SgurrEnergy can support this integration through feasibility studies, hybrid sizing, grid and power-system studies, detailed engineering, procurement support, construction oversight, and commissioning.

“Our independence allows us to assess configurations against the requirements of industrial operators, developers, utilities and lenders, with reliability and measurable emissions reductions central to the design,” Aga added.

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