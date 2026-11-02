Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail And Carolina Herrera Unveil An Exclusive Afternoon Tea Inspired By Herrera Confidential

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail announces an exclusive collaboration with Carolina Herrera, bringing together the world of luxury fragrance and the art of afternoon tea in a distinctive experience at Peacock Alley. Inspired by the best-sellers from the Herrera Confidential collection, Cedar Chic, and Stallion Leather Suede, and the novelty Peccato Nobile, the limited-edition afternoon tea brings the character of each fragrance to life through an elegant collection of sweet and savory creations.

Bringing together two renowned names in luxury, the collaboration celebrates craftsmanship, creativity and attention to detail. Developed in collaboration with Carolina Herrera, the experience has been thoughtfully designed as a complete afternoon tea journey, with the fragrances woven into each stage, from the moment guests arrive at Peacock Alley until the end of their visit.

Guests are welcomed into the world of Herrera Confidential with the opportunity to discover the three signature fragrances. The experience continues with an exclusive afternoon tea stand, where a collection of sweet and savory creations showcases the culinary team's creativity and craftsmanship. Through distinctive flavors, textures and presentation, each creation offers a different interpretation of the fragrances, bringing together the art of perfumery and the creativity of fine blade-->

Set within the elegant surroundings of Peacock Alley, the collaboration reflects Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail's approach to hospitality, bringing together exceptional partners to create experiences that are thoughtful, distinctive and engaging. The partnership with Carolina Herrera introduces a fresh expression of afternoon tea in Qatar, where the worlds of fragrance and fine patisserie meet.

The exclusive Carolina Herrera Afternoon Tea is available at Peacock Alley at Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail for QAR 350 per stand, serving two guests. The experience includes a welcome drink and unlimited tea or two coffees.

For reservations and enquiries, please contact 4456 5656 / +974 6682 2920.

Waldorf Astoria Doha Lusail Carolina Herrera Peacock Alley luxury fragrance