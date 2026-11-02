Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of State For Defence Affairs Meets Chief Of General Staff Of Hungarian Defence Forces

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Hungarian Defence Forces Lieutenant General Zsolt Sándor, and his accompanying delegation, during their visit to the State of Qatar.

The meeting discussed topics of mutual interest between the two sides as well as ways to strengthen and further develop them.

It was attended by HE Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, along with several senior officers and officials from both sides.