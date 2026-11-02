Minister Of Culture And Chairman Of QND Organizing Committee Unveils National Day Slogan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for Qatar National Day (QND), Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani, unveiled the slogan for Qatar's 2026 National Day: "You Are the Nation's Treasure." The phrase was inspired by the historic address delivered by HH the late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani upon handing over the reins of power to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

"You, our children, are the munitions of this homeland; builders of its present and bearer of its future torch. We have always thought well of you; pinning hopes on you; and you by virtue of your genuine eagerness and sincere achievements have proven to be deserving to lead and take our confidence."

HE Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for QND explained that the slogan evokes the enduring national values of belonging and contribution upon which the state was and continues to be built. This path was laid by our forefathers, who faced life's challenges with patience and solidarity for the sake of the nation's development and the preservation of its resources.

His Excellency emphasized that the slogan carries profound significance this year, as it marks the first National Day following the passing of HH the late Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, serving as an occasion to honor his national legacy and vision that placed the Qatari individual at the core of human development.

HE Minister of Culture added that the slogan reaffirms that the nation's true treasure lies in its people, who shoulder responsibility toward their land and translate their sense of belonging into action, diligence, and sacrifice, becoming their country's greatest asset through their contributions to its growth and progress. The slogan draws deep inspiration from Qatar's history, where past generations recognized that nations are protected through unity, elevated through collective resolve, and sustained by dedicated work. Ancestors confronted scarce resources and harsh conditions with steadfast resilience, preserving the integrity of the land and social cohesion while paving the way for future generations through their sacrifices.

From this inspiring legacy, the journey of national development began, aimed at building a modern, firmly rooted state. At every stage, the nation's dreams expanded; potential has transformed into projects, and aspirations into institutions, reshaping all spheres of life and placing the individual at the heart of the development process, ensuring the foundations for progress and stability for future generations.

This developmental journey was built on unwavering confidence in human potential and the ability of citizens to bear responsibility and shape the future, driven by the conviction that Qataris are the ultimate treasure of the homeland. Guided by this principle, successive generations have been empowered to sustain national building in an unbroken continuum fueled by loyalty, national pride, and solidarity.

Today, as Qatar's renaissance continues toward broader horizons, sustained by the resolve and dedication of its people, they remain committed to honoring the legacy of the nation's founders by upholding the pledge and safeguarding the country's achievements.