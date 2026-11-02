Thank You! CVS Health Hosts Ball Out For Better Health Fair At Phoenix Square In Hammond, Louisiana
The afternoon brought families together for a joyful celebration of health and community. Residents connected with local resource organizations, received complimentary health screenings and flu vaccinations from our CVS pharmacists, and enjoyed food, music, and games. Children received new sports balls to encourage active play, and families had the opportunity to win baskets with essential household items and gift cards.
In March 2024, CVS Health invested $1.1 million in Phoenix Square III, which was completed in April 2025 and created 24 new affordable homes for families, including eight reserved for single parent households. The company is proud to continue investing in this community and in the well-being of the families who call it home.
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