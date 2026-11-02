Today, 4 in 10 snackers 68% of UK consumers

The result is a snack aisle where“better for you” is no longer a differentiating factor. That means food developers wanting to succeed in the nutritional snacking space must leverage nutrition in every aspect of their products, including healthier seasoning blends.

For developers focused on healthier and better-for-you formulations, the instinct is often subtraction: pull out sodium, sugar, and saturated fat. Adrian Coulter, Regional Culinary Director for Griffith Foods Europe, says this approach is actually backward.

“Reducing sodium, sugar, or fat is often the easy part. The real expertise lies in adding nutritional ingredients while rebuilding the same level of indulgence and satisfaction that consumers expect.”

That flavor rebuilding work is where seasoning platforms shine the brightest. Griffith Foods leans on innovation platforms like Craveable ImpactTM

Consider Craveable Impact: Sodium Solutions. Instead of simply replacing salt content with a sodium replacer, our experts build savory depth and layers of umami to match flavor. Coulter's team uses this approach to hit nutrition targets without sacrificing consumer's taste enjoyment in a variety of projects.

Chain Yin underscores this philosophy:“The focus is shifting toward micronutrient fortification, natural taste enhancement, and improved ingredient quality.”

The following ingredients are particularly useful for boosting nutrition in snack seasoning without sacrificing taste:

Fibre-rich ingredients like ground flaxseeds, chia seeds, and nutritional yeast. Vegetable-based ingredients like dried vegetable powders, flakes, and herbs. Plant proteins like millet, pea, and soy bean flour double as an effective protein seasoning base. Prebiotics

Claims like“source of,”“high in,”“enriched,” or“fortified foods” all carry defined nutrient thresholds that vary by market. Chain Yin recommends looping in regulatory and nutrition teams from the start rather than treating labeling as a last step.

Her advice to a developer just starting this work: begin with consumer insights, then decide whether sodium reduction, added fibre or protein, or a cleaner label creates the most value, because taste remains the main driver of purchase.

Looking for healthy snack ideas already on the shelf? The following are just a few examples of companies seizing the opportunity to fortify their snacks with nutritional density:

Marigold Health Foods' Popcorn Plus is a vegan snack fortified with Engevita® Nutritional Yeast, landing it“high in vitamin B12” and“high in vitamin D” claims. They've effectively introduced nutritional popcorn seasoning without changing what popcorn should taste like.

Hippeas built its entire lineup around chickpeas and yellow peas, using legumes as the base ingredient to deliver plant protein and fibre under a“Zero Snackrifice” promise-better nutrition without asking consumers to accept less flavor.

A purpose-built, nutrient-rich snack, Nutrizoe created a food specifically for pregnant and lactating parents. The snack features a traditional spice blend that provides protein, fibre, calcium, folic acid, and vitamin B12 along with savory flavor and a clean, preservative-free label.

Griffith Foods has already put these insights into action, helping snack brands cut sodium by 70%

Our philosophy: rebuild what you take out. Build what adds real value. Let the label follow the formulation, not the other way around.

Looking for more insights into how to transform your products' nutrition? Check out the 2026 Food & Flavor Outlook

What are the healthiest snack seasonings?

Ones using fibre-rich ingredients (flaxseed, chia, nutritional yeast), vegetable-based ingredients, plant proteins (pea and soy flour), and prebiotics from spice blends.

Which seasonings add flavor without adding unhealthy ingredients?

Seasonings that add flavor without adding unhealthy ingredients are ones built on savory depth and umami layering, like Griffith Foods' Sodium Solutions, instead of relying on excess sodium. Vegetable-based ingredients and prebiotic spice blends can offer similar benefits.

What are nutrient-dense seasonings?

Seasonings formulated with fibre-rich ingredients, vegetable-based ingredients, plant proteins, and prebiotic spice blends that add nutrients like fibre, protein, and prebiotics, not just flavor.

Can seasonings provide nutritional benefits?

Yes. Examples include: Marigold's Popcorn Plus (fortified with nutritional yeast for B12 and D) and Nutrizoe's Desi Masala (protein, fibre, calcium, folic acid, B12).

What is the difference between regular seasoning and fortified seasoning?

Fortified seasonings must meet defined nutrient thresholds to use claims like“source of,”“high in,” or“fortified.” Regular seasonings are formulated for flavor alone.

What ingredients should I look for in healthy seasonings?

Fibre-rich ingredients (flaxseed, chia, nutritional yeast), vegetable-based ingredients (dried vegetable powders, herbs), plant proteins (pea and soy flour), and prebiotics from ginger, cayenne, and cinnamon blends.

What vitamins can be added to snack seasonings?

Many vitamins can be added to snack seasonings. As just one example, nutritional yeast fortification can provide vitamin B12, vitamin D, and folic acid.