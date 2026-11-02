Chief Of Staff Of Qatar Armed Forces Meets Chief Of General Staff Of Hungarian Defense Forces

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces HE Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai met with Chief of the General Staff of the Hungarian Defense Forces HE Lieutenant General Zsolt Sándor, and his accompanying delegation, during their visit to the State of Qatar.

The meeting discussed a number of topics of common interest as well as ways to enhance cooperation and coordination in military and defense spheres to further develop bilateral relations between the two sides.

It was attended by a number of senior officers and officials from both sides.