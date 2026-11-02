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Qatar Rail Announces Temporary Closure Of Al Bidda Doha Metro Station

Qatar Rail Announces Temporary Closure Of Al Bidda Doha Metro Station


Date: 2026-11-02 02:03:46

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Rail has announced that the Al Bidda Doha Metro station will be closed tomorrow, November 3, from 8pm until the end of its service hours due to the Watan Exercise 2026.

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In a statement, Qatar Rail stated that services on the Red and Green Lines may be affected during this time.

"Passengers are kindly advised to plan their journeys in advance," it added.

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The Peninsula

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