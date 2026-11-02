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Coalition Forces Intercept, Destroy Two Drones Over Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

Coalition Forces Intercept, Destroy Two Drones Over Saudi Arabia's Riyadh


Date: 2026-11-02 02:03:46

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Monday that it had intercepted and destroyed two drones over the Riyadh region of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement came in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing Major General Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesperson for the coalition forces.

Earlier in the day, the coalition announced that Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward the Kingdom's southern region.

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The Peninsula

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