Coalition Forces Intercept, Destroy Two Drones Over Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

RIYADH: The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Monday that it had intercepted and destroyed two drones over the Riyadh region of Saudi Arabia.

The announcement came in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing Major General Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesperson for the coalition forces.

Earlier in the day, the coalition announced that Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group toward the Kingdom's southern region.