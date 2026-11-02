EU Calls Food Store Cyberattacks 'Deeply Concerning'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Brussels, Belgium: The EU said Monday it was taking "very seriously" a new wave of cyberattacks targeting grocery stores in countries across the bloc, just weeks after a first incident caused mass disruption in France.

"The repeated occurrence of these cyberattacks is deeply concerning," food and agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen said in a statement, calling out "a deliberate attempt to disrupt our food supply chain and undermine consumers' confidence in it."