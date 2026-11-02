Doha To Host Asian Men's Emerging Teams Cricket Cup With Eight Teams

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha will host the 2026 Asian Men's Emerging Teams Cricket Cup from November 19 to 29, featuring eight teams competing for the continental title.

Organized by the Qatar Cricket Association under Asian Cricket Council (ACC) supervision, the tournament will be held at West End International Cricket Stadium and Doha University of Science and Technology Stadium. Teams will compete in two groups, with the top two from each advancing to the semifinals.

Group A includes Pakistan Shaheens, India A, Nepal and the UAE. Group B comprises Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Hong Kong, China.

Nepal and the UAE qualified through the Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Malaysia in August and September.

The group stage runs from November 19 to 24, featuring matches including the Pakistan-India clash on November 22. The semifinals are scheduled for November 26 and 27, with the final set for November 29 at West End International Cricket Stadium.

Doha's hosting of the tournament reflects its growing role as a destination for major international sporting events, supported by its facilities, infrastructure and organizational experience.