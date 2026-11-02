Finland Values Qatar's Mediation Role, Seeks Closer Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Finland highly values Qatar's role in peace mediation and conflict de-escalation, describing the country as a strong and consistent actor in promoting peace, as the two countries seek to strengthen cooperation on mediation and other international issues.

“Qatar has proved to be that kind of an actor, and its foreign policy has been very consistent in promoting peace,” said Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy at Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, H E Outi Holopainen.

Speaking during a media roundtable following the opening of Finland Week in Doha, yesterday at the Finland embassy in Doha, Holopainen said Qatar had played an instrumental role in bringing different parties together, facilitating discussions and seeking solutions to conflicts.

“There are not too many players who are doing that kind of work. Qatar is definitely a strong and valuable player and deserves our appreciation,” she said.

Holopainen, who is on an official visit to Qatar primarily to participate in political consultations, said Finland and Qatar had established a good dialogue on peace mediation over the past few years, reflecting their shared commitment to promoting peaceful solutions.

She highlighted Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi as an important partner in these efforts, adding that they had met several times, including during the recent Manama Dialogue in Bahrain.

“We share ideas and assessments and explore what we could do together,” Holopainen said, adding that the two countries were also working to draw greater international attention to mediation efforts through the United Nations and other international forums.

Finland, alongside countries including Türkiye, is seeking to highlight the importance of mediation in international diplomacy, she said, noting that peace mediation has traditionally been a priority of Finnish foreign policy.

Holopainen also expressed Finland's sympathy with Qatar over what she described as the unlawful and unprovoked strikes targeting the country, stressing the importance of cooperation in an increasingly turbulent international environment.

Under-Secretary of State for Foreign and Security Policy at Finland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs H E Outi Holopainen and Ambassador of Finland to Qatar H E Juha Mustonen speaking at a media roundtable yesterday. Pic: Salim Matramkot / The Peninsula

Emphasising about bilateral relations, Holopainen described ties between Qatar and Finland as excellent, with significant momentum in recent years, partly driven by the opening of embassies in each other's capitals.

She said the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Helsinki two years ago had further energised relations, while continued high-level engagement had strengthened cooperation.

“Yesterday's political consultations provided an opportunity to review the state of bilateral relations, identify areas for further engagement and explore how the two countries could work together amid growing global challenges,” she said.

Beyond established areas of engagement, including education, both countries see potential to expand cooperation in defence, societal resilience, technology, artificial intelligence, space and cybersecurity.

Holopainen highlighted Finland's comprehensive security model, which focuses on the preparedness of the entire society to respond to different situations, including through the involvement of the business community.

Elaborating on the education links, Ambassador of Finland to Qatar H E Juha Mustonen highlighted the Qatar-Finland International School, which has been operating in Doha for 12 years, as an important foundation of relations between the two countries.

He said the school had helped strengthen educational and people-to-people links, with teachers receiving training in Helsinki and students benefiting from the Finnish approach to education.“These connections have also expanded into research, science, technology and innovation.”

On Finland Week, Holopainen said the initiative aimed to make Finland better known among Qatar's population while encouraging greater mutual understanding between the two countries.

“We should not view the world in black and white or base our understanding solely on stories circulating on social media. Instead, we should see, hear and understand things through our own eyes and ears,” she said.

She also highlighted tourism as an avenue for strengthening people-to-people connections, saying that a direct flight connection between Doha and Helsinki had made travel easier.

Holopainen described Finland as an attractive summer destination for visitors from warmer climates, highlighting its natural beauty, fresh air, arts, music and culture. The Northern Lights are also among the key attractions drawing visitors from Qatar and the wider Gulf region.

Organised by the Embassy of Finland in Doha under the theme“Building Bridges Through Education, Innovation, Design, Culture and Music”, Finland Week features activities showcasing Finnish culture and expertise.

Ambassador Mustonen said the programme included events on education, artificial intelligence, design, music and gastronomy, with traditional Finnish delicacies such as Karelian pies and cinnamon buns being introduced at a gastronomy event at Katara Cultural Village.

He added that the initiative also reflects the importance of strengthening cultural and people-to-people connections alongside political and diplomatic engagement.

The timing coincides with Finland's Independence Day celebrations in December and the fifth anniversary of the Finnish Embassy in Doha, while the country prepares to mark the 110th anniversary of its independence next year.