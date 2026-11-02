Qatar Airways To Participate In Operational Readiness Exercise At HIA
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has advised passengers that it will participate in the annual nationwide WATAN 2026 exercise on Monday, November 2, 2026.
The airline, in a social media post on Monday, said that this will include activities involving contingency planning and operational readiness at Hamad International Airport (HIA).Read Also
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It further added that, as part of the planned national exercise, increased activity may be visible both on the ground at HIA and in the surrounding airspace.
The airline assured passengers that these exercises will not affect its flights and passenger services, which will operate as normal.
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