Chance Of Afternoon Rain On Tuesday: QMD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department has forecast a chance of rain in some areas on Tuesday, November 3, with temperatures expected to reach 36°C in Doha and Al Wakrah.

According to the department's daily weather forecast, conditions will be hazy in some areas at first, becoming relatively hot to hot during the day, with a chance of local clouds bringing rain in the afternoon.

Temperatures in Doha are expected to range between 27°C and 36°C, while Al Wakrah and Al Khor will also record highs of 36°C.

Mesaieed is forecast to reach 35°C, followed by Dukhan, Al Ruwais and Abu Samra at 33°C. The lowest temperature of 22°C is expected in Mesaieed.

Inshore winds will be variable at first, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at speeds of 5 to 10 knots.

Offshore, scattered clouds are expected at times, with winds ranging from 2 to 12 knots, mainly southwesterly to northwesterly.

Sea heights will range between one and two feet inshore and one to three feet offshore.

The department said conditions will become mild by night, with no inshore or offshore weather warnings issued for Tuesday.