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Deputy Prime Minister Meets Chief Of General Staff Of Hungarian Defense Forces

Deputy Prime Minister Meets Chief Of General Staff Of Hungarian Defense Forces


Date: 2026-11-02 02:03:45

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met with Chief of the General Staff of the Hungarian Defense Forces HE Lieutenant General Zsolt Sándor, and his accompanying delegation, during their visit to the State of Qatar.

The meeting discussed topics of mutual interest between the two sides as well as ways to strengthen and further develop them.

It was attended by Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces HE Lieutenant General (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai, along with several senior officers and officials from both sides.

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The Peninsula

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