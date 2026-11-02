QOC And QU Sign Mou

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and Qatar University (QU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance joint cooperation and expand partnership in the fields of education, sports training, scientific research and development, as well as the development of national capabilities and competencies within the sports sector.

The MoU was signed by HE QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain and QU President Dr. Omar Mohamed Al Ansari.

The MoU establishes an integrated framework for cooperation in talent development and leadership skills, while also providing avenues of academic support for Qatari athletes. These efforts will help athletes balance the demands of their sporting careers with their academic pursuits, while opening broader pathways for personal development and excellence.

HE QOC Secretary-General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain said the MoU represents a significant step forward in the partnership between the QOC and QU, reflecting the two institutions' commitment to fostering a more informed society that recognizes the importance of sport and physical activity, promoting healthy lifestyles in everyday life.

For his part, QU President Dr. Omar Al Ansari said this memorandum underscores QU's commitment to deepening its partnerships with national institutions and promoting the integration of expertise and complementary roles in support of the development of the sports sector.