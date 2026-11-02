Qatar's Ministry Of Public Health Recalls All Batches Of Clasgen Eye Drops

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced on Monday the recall of all batches of Clasgen 0.05% Eye Drops following safety concerns related to manufacturing processes.

In a circular issued on November 2, 2026, the Ministry's Pharmacy and Drug Control Department said the decision was based on a safety notification from the Health Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states concerning medicines and pharmaceutical products.

The Ministry explained that the recall was prompted by critical observations at the manufacturing site involving data integrity and sterile manufacturing processes.

The decision applies to all batches of Clasgen 0.05% Eye Drops, rather than specific production batches.

The Ministry said the measure was taken to protect the health and safety of citizens and residents in Qatar.

The circular was addressed to all relevant entities, healthcare facilities, healthcare practitioners and individuals concerned.