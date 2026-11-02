Ashghal Launches Mashmoum Distribution Initiative For Residents In Infrastructure Project Areas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced the launch of a new initiative which aims to distribute the Mashmoum plant to residents who live in infrastructure project areas.

Ashghal said that the initiative comes in appreciation to the residents' cooperation and understanding during construction work, and as a way to introduce the plant to the younger generation and to encourage them to continue growing, it as it was chosen for its role in Qatari culture, which occupies a special place in Qatari households and is“rooted in Qatar's memories.”

“We wish to encourage the families, and especially children, to environmental preservation and agriculture, and to introduce the new generation to this beautiful heritage, and preserve it,” the Authority said in a video message announcing the launch of the initiative.

The Public Works Authority also said the initiative was carried out as“direct engagement with residents as the distribution process is carried out with the participation of Ashghal's engineers.”

The initiative is also aligned with Ashghal's objectives of the Qatar Sustainability Week for the period between October 31 to November 7, and as part of Ashghal's efforts over the past 5 years, in which over 51,400 trees and approximately 6,793,000 square meters of green spaces were planted within Ashaghal's projects.

Ameera Al-Mushiri, from Ashghal's Public Relations and Communication Department, said that the initiative“reflects the Authority's appreciation for residents' cooperation and understanding during construction works, and its commitment to social responsibility through stronger community ties and initiatives that touch residents' lives.”

Eng. Fatema Salat, Head of Southern Areas Section - Roads Projects Department, stated that the“initiative accompanies ongoing roads and infrastructure projects across the country to improve mobility, enhance safety and meet residents' needs through the development of internal roads, sewage and stormwater drainage networks, and other services.”