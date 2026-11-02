Shura Council Holds Weekly Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council held its weekly session on Monday at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's headquarters, chaired by HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the beginning of the session, the Shura Council hailed the participation of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in the 8th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), held in Moscow, Russia, emphasizing its importance in strengthening global energy security.

The Council commended HH the Amir's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which they addressed various regional and international issues, foremost among them energy security and regional stability.

The Council also commended His Highness's working visit to Uzbekistan and his meeting with HE President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, underscoring the importance of such meetings in strengthening bilateral relations and fostering joint cooperation.

On the other hand, the Shura Council expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the attack targeting a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier while it was sailing in the Arabian Gulf, stressing that this assault poses a serious threat to the safety of maritime navigation and the security of global energy supplies.

The Council reiterated its full support for all measures taken by the State of Qatar - in accordance with the provisions of international law and the UN Charter, to protect its property, safeguard its national interests, and ensure the safety of its vessels and their crews, thereby contributing to maintaining the security and stability in the region.

Then, HE Secretary-General of the Shura Council, Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the meeting's agenda, after which the Council approved the minutes of its previous meeting.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed a draft law on cloud computing, which was referred by the esteemed government, and decided to forward it to the Health, General Services and the Environment Committee, for study and the submission of its findings thereon to the Council.

HE Speaker of the Shura Council, Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, informed the Council that the draft state general budget for the 2027 fiscal year, along with the draft law for the approval of the state general budget, had been referred to the Economic and the Financial Affairs Committee, in accordance with Article no. 135 of the Council's Internal Regulations. The said regulation stipulates that the Council's Speaker shall refer the draft general budget to the committee for review immediately upon receiving it, and shall notify the Council accordingly during the next session.

The Shura Council reviewed the statement from the esteemed government regarding a proposal, submitted by the Council, on curbing childhood obesity, and decided to refer the matter to the Health, General Services and the Environment Committee, for study and the submission of its findings thereon to the Council.

During the meeting, the Shura Council also reviewed the participation of HE Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti, in the 300th Session of the Executive Committee of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held in Geneva in June, Switzerland, in addition to a report on the participation of HE Amina bint Youssef Al Jaidah, member of the Shura Council, in the meeting of the Palestine Committee of the IPU, which was held virtually in June.