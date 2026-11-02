Federated States Of Micronesia National Day

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my congratulations and best wishes to the people of the Federated States of Micronesia as you celebrate the 40th anniversary of your independence.

As a fellow Pacific nation, the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia share a unique partnership anchored in our Compact of Free Association. Since the establishment of bilateral ties in 1986, our nations have enjoyed a steadfast friendship, underpinned by a commitment to mutual prosperity, strong bilateral security cooperation, and flourishing people-to-people ties.

The United States reaffirms its partnership with the Federated States of Micronesia as you embark on the next 40 years and offers its warmest wishes as you celebrate this special day.