Businesses Are Starting To Pay For AI Agents: 4 Stocks Building In The Space (CHGA, META, CRM, NOW)

Agentic AI has moved out of the demo stage and into earnings reports. Over the past few months, some of the biggest names in tech have started reporting revenue, customer counts, and usage figures tied to AI agents that answer customers, book appointments, resolve support tickets, and complete sales on their own.

One of the largest enterprise software companies now reports more than $1.5 billion in annual recurring revenue from its agent platform, and the largest social media company says more than 2 million businesses use its business agent every week. Smaller companies are building in the same space, including microcaps developing agentic tools aimed directly at small businesses.

Several software developers and enterprise platforms are actively building and monetizing agentic AI solutions:

Change Agents Corporation (NASDAQ:CHGA) is a developer of agentic AI software, building subscription-based tools that help small businesses, brands, and content creators grow revenue, get found online, and automate content creation.

The company runs its commercial AI business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Avalon Quantum AI, LLC, and its current portfolio includes Beacon, an AI search optimization platform, and Catch-Up, an autonomous AI content creation platform.

Change Agents recently announced the commercial launch of Beacon, a subscription-based agentic generative search optimization platform designed to help small businesses improve their visibility across five leading AI assistants: ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Grok, and Claude.

The platform deploys an AI agent that reviews a business's online presence, customer reviews, reputation, and AI visibility, then gives the owner recommendations to improve how the business shows up in AI-generated answers.

Beacon starts with a free AI visibility audit that runs in five minutes or less and measures how often AI assistants recommend a business compared with its major competitors across roughly 100 common customer queries.

For $20 per month, subscribers receive monthly reports, can refresh their results as often as they want, and have the option to hire Beacon's services team to carry out the recommended changes. The company is initially targeting an estimated 5.6 million U.S. small businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

“AI is fundamentally changing how consumers discover businesses, yet most small business owners have little visibility into whether their companies are being recommended by AI assistants,” said Michael Mathews, Director of Change Agents Corp.

The company also completed Phase 2 development of Catch-Up, its agentic AI video studio, in collaboration with Caylent, an Amazon Web Services Premier Tier partner, with funding from an AWS grant.

Catch-Up is designed to let podcasters, social media influencers, and other content creators generate personalized short-form videos for multiple platforms with minimal technical expertise. Change Agents has also been accepted into the Seagate Partner Program, which gives the company access to Seagate's partner portal, including product information, training, and sales and marketing tools.

Beyond its commercial software, the company is expanding into AI-enabled autonomous air defense and counter-drone technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Autonomous Air Defense LLC, and has joined the Association of the United States Army as it evaluates technologies, partnerships, and acquisition opportunities in that market.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, a group of apps that averaged 3.64 billion daily active people in the most recent quarter.

Meta has been building AI agents into both its business tools and its consumer products, and it is turning that work into new revenue lines.

On the business side, Meta launched Meta Business Agent globally, an AI agent that answers customer questions, recommends products, books appointments, and closes sales inside WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

The company also introduced the Meta Business Agent Platform, which lets larger businesses build and deploy custom agents that connect to outside systems like Shopify and Zendesk.

Meta estimates that at least 500 million small businesses use its apps, and it says more than 2 million businesses now use Business Agent every week, with people holding over 30 million conversations with Business Agents weekly. Meta has also started charging larger businesses for Business Agent based on token usage.

On the consumer side, Meta launched Muse, a personal AI agent built to help people with everyday tasks like scheduling and shopping. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said more than 10 million people in the U.S. and Canada have set up Muse accounts, and about a quarter of them use it on any given day.

Meta recently reported third-quarter revenue of $64.6 billion, up 26% year over year and above the $63.34 billion analysts expected, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of more than 20% revenue growth.

The company guided fourth-quarter revenue to $73 billion to $76 billion and expects 2026 capital expenditures of $135 billion to $145 billion as it continues to build out its AI infrastructure.

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is a customer relationship management software company that describes itself as the world's #1 AI CRM.

Its agentic AI platform, Agentforce, lets companies deploy AI agents that handle work across sales, customer service, and other parts of the business, and it has become one of the clearest examples of agentic AI turning into recurring revenue at scale.

In its most recent quarter, Salesforce reported that Agentforce annual recurring revenue exceeded $1.5 billion, up more than 240% year over year.

That figure now includes the company's Slackbot and Headless 360 AI offerings, and it compares with about $800 million in Agentforce ARR at the end of the prior fiscal year.

Combined ARR for Agentforce and Data 360, the company's data platform, reached nearly $3.9 billion, up more than 210%.

Usage is growing alongside revenue. Salesforce delivered 3.2 billion Agentic Work Units during the quarter, up 97% from the prior quarter, bringing the total to 7 billion across Agentforce and Slack. The number of accounts with agents in production grew 70% quarter over quarter, and bookings for its premium Agentforce One Edition and Agentforce for Apps packages more than doubled.

Total second-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue came in at $11.35 billion, up 11% year over year, and current remaining performance obligations rose 14% to $33.5 billion.

Salesforce raised its full-year fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $46.1 billion to $46.4 billion. It has also completed its acquisition of Contentful and agreed to acquire Fin, formerly Intercom, as it continues to expand its AI platform.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is an enterprise software company whose platform large organizations use to run workflows across IT, HR, customer service, and security.

The company now markets its platform as a Super Intelligence Control Tower, giving businesses one place to deploy, govern, and secure the AI agents running across their operations.

ServiceNow recently reported third-quarter 2026 subscription revenue of $3.988 billion, up 21% year over year, with total revenue of $4.106 billion, up 20.5%.

Subscription revenue came in above the high end of the company's guidance, and ServiceNow raised its full-year outlook for subscription revenue and free cash flow margin.

Remaining performance obligations reached $29.7 billion, up 22%, and the company ended the quarter with 680 customers spending more than $5 million in annual contract value, up about 23%.

AI has become a growing share of that business. ServiceNow raised its 2026 target for AI annual contract value for the second time this year, from $1 billion at the start of the year to $1.7 billion. The company also said year-to-date consumption of agentic AI in production is up more than 13 times compared with last year.

Recent product launches lean further into agents. ServiceNow introduced AI Passport, a tool that verifies in real time what first-party and third-party AI agents are allowed to access or execute, and Arc, a personal long-running AI agent that can take on everyday work. It also expanded EmployeeWorks so employees can build their own AI agents without writing code.

Looking further out, ServiceNow is targeting more than $30 billion in subscription revenue by 2030, with more than 30% of annual contract value expected to come from its AI products.

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