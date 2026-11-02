Evolution Metals Is Building Magnet Supply Buyers Will Need Once The Truce Expires (NASDAQ: EMAT)

China's broader trade arrangement runs to January, while its original rare earth suspension notice still names November 10. Evolution Metals is expanding an operating factory as buyers seek more dependable sources.

Evolution Metals & Technologies (NASDAQ: EMAT) is expanding its magnet business as manufacturers enter November with two different dates in China's trade policy. Beijing has announced an extension of its broader U.S. trade arrangement to January 10, 2027. The original notice suspending its October 2025 export-control measures still specifies November 10, 2026.

How the broader extension applies to those particular measures remains, according to Evolution Metals, a point for buyers to monitor. Their longer-term challenge is finding additional manufacturers able to deliver the magnets their products require. Evolution Metals is working on that part of the problem at its operating facility in Pohang, South Korea.

Recent trade data show why buyers have reason to keep developing alternatives even as shipments recover. In an October 15 analysis, Silverado Policy Accelerator reported that Chinese rare earth magnet exports to the United States reached typical historical monthly levels in September. Across January through September, however, shipments totaled 4,637 metric tons, approximately 15% below the same period in 2024.

An October 26 report from Silverado also found that U.S. imports of sintered neodymium-iron-boron magnets from all countries remained below 2024 levels by weight during January through August. Additional imports, particularly from Japan, partly offset lower Chinese supply.

Those figures largely precede the late-September summit and cannot measure the extension's effects. They do show how a recovery in one month's deliveries can coexist with a longer shortfall.

Buyers Need More Places to Order From

The magnets at issue provide strong magnetic fields in compact components used in electric vehicles, industrial motors, wind turbines and defense equipment. A manufacturer sourcing them needs material that meets its product specifications, delivered consistently enough to keep production running.

The International Energy Agency estimated that China accounted for 94% of global sintered permanent-magnet production in 2024. Sintering is the process that uses heat to consolidate pressed powders into a solid magnet. The concentration is greater than China's 60% share of mining the rare earths used in magnets: much of the dependence develops after material leaves the ground.

A trade agreement can make access to existing supply easier. Increasing the number of factories able to manufacture qualified products addresses a different need, giving buyers additional sources for future orders. That is the commercial opening Evolution Metals is pursuing.

Equipment and Materials Are Reaching the Same Factory

On October 28, Evolution Metals confirmed that all 57 containers of additional ULVAC production equipment had reached Pohang. Management said assembly and commissioning, the work of installing and testing equipment for production, were already under way. The expansion targets approximately 10,000 metric tons of annual magnet capacity from a base of approximately 1,000, including approximately 6,000 tons of high-performance sintered magnets.

The next day, the company reported approximately 754 metric tons of secured non-China neodymium metal supply. About 42 tons had arrived, with the balance pending shipment or committed through 2027. Management expects the total to cover approximately half the feedstock estimated for its 2027 revenue guidance.

That combination could help Evolution Metals offer customers a larger source of finished products with access to alternative inputs. Its sourcing model remains diversified: management says it also continues to source from China, alongside materials obtained independently of China.

The company already sells a customer-qualified high-temperature magnet grade commercially. Its October 28 Army submission identifies that grade as N42SH, one of two specified for small drone motors. The response proposes further qualification against the Army's requirements, giving its existing manufacturing capabilities a specific application to pursue.

Scaling requires working capital as well as machinery. The company's June-quarter filing reported a need for additional financing and substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern. Evolution Metals nevertheless enters this expansion with revenue-generating magnet operations and customer-qualified products already in place.

The November policy calendar highlights the value of additional supply options, whatever happens to the suspension date. Evolution Metals plans an operational showcase at Pohang on December 17. Its progress from delivered equipment to greater production and customer shipments is the next development to follow as buyers seek more places to source their magnets.

Recent News Highlights from Evolution Metals (NASDAQ: EMAT)

Evolution Metals & Technologies Secures Approximately 754 Metric Tons of Non-China Neodymium Metal, Expected to Cover Half of the Feedstock Estimated for Its 2027 Revenue Guidance

Evolution Metals & Technologies Submits Response to U.S. Army Sources Sought Notice for Rare Earth Magnets Used in Small Drone Motors

Evolution Metals & Technologies Confirms Delivery of All 57 ULVAC Equipment Containers to Pohang Expansion Site, with Commissioning Under Way at the Largest Expected High-Performance Rare Earth Magnet Facility Outside China

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Takes Delivery of Additional ULVAC Magnet Production Equipment, Unlocking Ten-Fold Magnet Capacity Expansion

Evolution Metals & Technologies Corp. Reaffirms $400 Million to $460 Million FY2027 Revenue Guidance, Unveils Eight Sintered Magnet Grades Covering an Estimated 75% of Global NdFeB Revenue, and Moves to Answer U.S. Army Call for Rare Earth Magnets

EM&T to Host Operational Showcase of the Largest High-Performance Rare Earth Magnet Facility in Production Outside China on December 17, 2026, Anchoring Expansion to 10,000+ Metric Tons of Annual Capacity

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