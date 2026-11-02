MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Identifies Deep Hydrogen Conduit At Lawson Complex, Advances Commercial Testing Plans

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MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) (FRANKFURT: 89N) announced that GLJ Ltd., working with the company's geological team, has identified evidence of a deep conduit near Lawson 4 at its Lawson Natural Hydrogen Complex in Saskatchewan. The findings, based on integrated geological data from Lawson 1 through Lawson 4 and reprocessed proprietary 3D seismic surveys, indicate an interconnected fault and fracture system and a newly interpreted four-way structural closure. The Lawson Conduit extends beyond current seismic imaging limits, suggesting a potentially deep crustal origin. The updated geological model is expected to improve targeting of perforation intervals during the upcoming completions program, with at least six intervals identified at Lawson 4 for testing hydrogen concentrations, flow rates and reservoir characteristics.

MAX Power anticipates beginning completions during the week of Nov. 9, 2026, as it evaluates the commercial potential of the Lawson discovery. The company also plans a large aeromagnetic survey to refine exploration targets across approximately 2.5 million acres of permitted land in Saskatchewan. CEO Rob Norris said the company is exploring opportunities to expand development across its land holdings while engaging international energy groups. MAX Power will also present its Lawson discovery at the H-NAT Summit in Paris on Nov. 3-4, highlighting its efforts to advance natural hydrogen exploration toward potential commercial production.

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company's Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada's first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MAXXF are available in the company's newsroom at

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