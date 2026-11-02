SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII) Demonstrates Long-Distance Robotic Cardiac Surgery At Industry Events

The company demonstrated its SSi Mantra surgical robotic system and SSi MantrAsana tele-surgeon console at two international medical conferences in October 2026. At the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery annual meeting in Barcelona, CEO Dr. Sudhir Srivastava performed a robotic-assisted atrial septal defect procedure on a patient approximately 7,500 miles away in Bengaluru, India. Four additional robotic telesurgeries were performed or broadcast during the inaugural Society of Robotic Surgery India conference, covering urological, colorectal, pediatric and gynecological procedures. The company reported 205 telesurgeries performed with the SSi Mantra system as of October 23, 2026, including cardiac procedures. The demonstrations highlight the potential for remote robotic surgery to extend specialist expertise beyond major medical centers, although widespread adoption depends on clinical validation, connectivity and regulatory requirements. SS Innovations is pursuing U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the SSi Mantra, with completion of the 510(k) review targeted for the first quarter of 2027; the timeline remains subject to the FDA's review.

SS Innovations (NASDAQ: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies, showcased its surgical robotics platform in a series of remote operations during October medical conferences in Spain and India, including a robotic-assisted cardiac procedure performed by a surgeon approximately 7,500 miles from the patient ( ).

The demonstrations featured the company's SSi Mantra surgical robotic system and SSi MantrAsana tele-surgeon console. At the 40th European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (“EACTS”) annual meeting in Barcelona, SS Innovations Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sudhir Srivastava remotely performed an atrial septal defect procedure on a patient at...

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