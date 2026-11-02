Doctor Billed Medicare $45 Million For Botox - Even While Vacationing In Mexico

MENAFN - Saving Advice) A California doctor who billed Medicare more than $45 million for Botox injections, including treatments supposedly performed while she was vacationing in Mexico, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

Violetta Mailyan, 45, of Glendale, California, was convicted of submitting fraudulent claims for thousands of Botox injections that were medically unnecessary or never performed. Federal prosecutors say she used money obtained through the scheme to purchase luxury vehicles, real estate, and expensive collectibles.

According to an October 30 announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Mailyan was also ordered to pay more than $32.9 million in restitution to Medicare.

The case highlights how fraudulent medical billing can divert millions of dollars from a federal healthcare program that serves older Americans and people with qualifying disabilities.

Doctor Submitted Millions in Fraudulent Medicare Botox Claims

Mailyan owned and operated Healthy Way Medical Center, a Glendale clinic that offered beauty and cosmetic services.

According to evidence presented during her federal trial, she submitted Medicare claims for thousands of Botox injections that were never administered, were provided solely for cosmetic purposes, or did not meet the coverage requirements represented in the claims.

Medicare may cover Botox injections when medically necessary for certain conditions, including documented chronic migraines, but it generally does not pay for purely cosmetic treatments.

Prosecutors found that Mailyan repeatedly billed Medicare for services that did not qualify for reimbursement.

The fraudulent claims ultimately exceeded $45 million, making the case one of the more striking examples of Medicare billing fraud involving Botox treatments.

More Than $19 Million in Claims Came From Days Her Clinic Was Closed

One of the most unusual findings involved the dates on which Mailyan claimed to have treated patients.

Federal investigators discovered that she billed Medicare for thousands of injections supposedly performed on days when Healthy Way Medical Center was closed.

Those claims alone represented more than $19 million in fraudulent billing.

The Justice Department's investigation also revealed that Mailyan submitted claims for treatments in California while she was traveling to Mexico, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Pennsylvania, and New York.

In one particularly notable example, prosecutors said she billed Medicare more than $200,000 for services supposedly provided to California patients while she was vacationing in Cabo, Mexico.

Fake Medical Records Were Used to Conceal the Fraud

The fraudulent billing wasn't the only criminal activity uncovered during the investigation.

When Mailyan learned federal investigators were examining her practice, she attempted to conceal the scheme by falsifying medical records and forging Medicare beneficiaries' signatures.

One of the forged signatures belonged to a man who was incarcerated in federal prison during the period when Mailyan claimed to have treated him.

According to prosecutors, she submitted altered records to investigators in an effort to make it appear that legitimate medical services had been provided.

Those actions resulted in additional criminal convictions for obstructing a federal healthcare fraud investigation.

Fraud Proceeds Funded Luxury Vehicles and Real Estate

Federal investigators also traced the proceeds of the scheme to several expensive purchases.

According to the Justice Department, Mailyan used fraud proceeds to purchase two Tesla vehicles, including a Cybertruck, along with five pieces of California real estate.

Other purchases included a 17th-century crossbow valued at approximately $12,000 and a painting worth about $3,000.

Following her conviction, the court ordered the forfeiture of more than $16 million in seized assets, including real estate, personal property, securities, and bank funds.

In addition to her 15-year prison sentence, Mailyan must pay $32,904,049.41 in restitution to Medicare.

Federal Investigators Used Billing Data to Identify the Scheme

The investigation demonstrates how unusual billing patterns can help federal authorities identify potential healthcare fraud.

According to the Justice Department's May 2026 announcement, the case originated with its Health Care Fraud Section's Data Analytics Team.

Investigators identified Mailyan as an extreme outlier after determining that she had received more Medicare payments for Botox injections than any other physician in the country.

At one point, she had received more than $24 million in Medicare payments over four years, approximately six times the amount received by the next-highest group of providers.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General.

What Medicare Beneficiaries Should Know About Suspicious Medical Charges

Although this case involved a physician deliberately submitting fraudulent claims, Medicare beneficiaries can take steps to help identify questionable billing activity.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services encourages beneficiaries to review their Medicare Summary Notices and other insurance statements for services they don't recognize.

A Medicare Summary Notice lists services and supplies billed to Original Medicare, along with what Medicare paid and what the beneficiary may owe.

If a statement lists injections, medical equipment, or office visits you never received, contact the healthcare provider to determine whether the charge was submitted in error.

If the explanation doesn't resolve the concern, report the suspicious charge to Medicare at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or contact the HHS Office of Inspector General.

Why Medicare Fraud Matters to Retirees and Taxpayers

Fraudulent medical billing doesn't just affect government accounting records.

Medicare is financed through a combination of payroll taxes, beneficiary premiums, and federal funding, meaning improper payments involve resources intended to support legitimate healthcare services.

While an individual fraud case does not directly establish that beneficiaries' premiums will increase, widespread improper billing creates financial pressure on healthcare programs and undermines public trust.

The Justice Department reports that its Health Care Fraud Strike Force Program has charged more than 6,200 defendants since 2007, involving more than $45 billion in claims submitted to federal healthcare programs and private insurers.

Mailyan's conviction demonstrates why monitoring unusual billing patterns and investigating suspicious claims remain important parts of protecting Medicare.

A $45 Million Warning About Medicare Accountability

Mailyan was convicted following a six-day jury trial in May 2026 of nine counts of wire fraud and three counts of obstruction of a criminal investigation involving a healthcare offense.

Her 15-year prison sentence, multimillion-dollar restitution order, and forfeiture of assets represent significant consequences for a scheme that involved fraudulent billing and falsified patient records.

For Medicare beneficiaries, the case serves as a reminder that medical billing statements deserve attention, even when no unexpected charge appears on a personal bank statement.

Reviewing your Medicare records, questioning unfamiliar treatments, and reporting suspected fraud can help protect both your personal medical information and the integrity of the program.

Have you ever discovered an unfamiliar medical charge on a Medicare statement? Do you regularly review your Medicare Summary Notices for billing errors? Share your experience in the comments.