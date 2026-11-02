Your Social Security COLA Notice Is Coming - 6 Things To Check Before Filing It Away

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Millions of retirees will soon receive an important notice from the Social Security Administration explaining how their benefits will change in 2027. With the 2027 Social Security COLA set at 3.6%, many beneficiaries are expecting a welcome increase in their monthly retirement income.

However, the amount that actually reaches your bank account may be different from what you're anticipating, especially if Medicare premiums or other deductions change. Your annual cost-of-living adjustment notice contains several important details that can affect your retirement budget, and overlooking even one could lead to an unpleasant financial surprise. Before putting that letter in a drawer, take a few minutes to review these six details and make sure your benefits are being calculated correctly.

1. Verify Your New Gross Monthly Benefit

The first number to examine on your Social Security COLA notice is your updated monthly benefit before deductions. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits will increase by 3.6% for 2027.

For example, someone receiving a gross monthly benefit of $2,000 before the adjustment would see an increase of approximately $72, bringing the new amount to $2,072, assuming no other adjustments. Your actual increase will depend on your existing benefit amount, applicable rounding rules, and any other changes affecting your record.

Compare the figure on your notice with your current benefit statement, and contact Social Security if something appears incorrect.

2. Check Whether Medicare Premiums Reduce Your Increase

A higher Social Security benefit doesn't always translate into an equally large increase in your monthly deposit. If you're enrolled in Medicare Part B, your premium is often deducted directly from your Social Security payment, meaning any premium increase can offset part of your COLA.

Medicare premiums and other costs can change annually, making it important to review updated figures rather than relying on last year's amounts. Higher-income beneficiaries may also face income-related monthly adjustment amounts, known as IRMAA, that increase their Medicare Part B or Part D costs. When examining your 2027 Social Security COLA, focus on both the gross benefit and the amount remaining after Medicare deductions.

3. Look Carefully at Your Net Payment Amount

The most important number for everyday budgeting may be the net benefit listed near the bottom of your notice. This is the amount Social Security expects to pay after applicable deductions, which could include Medicare premiums, voluntary federal income tax withholding, or other authorized adjustments. A retiree might receive a $72 gross COLA increase but see a smaller change in their bank deposit if deductions also rise.

Beneficiaries can review and manage important details about their Social Security payments. Compare the net amount with your current monthly deposit so you can update your household budget before the first adjusted payment arrives.

4. Review Any Tax Withholding Listed on Your Notice

Some retirees elect to have federal income taxes withheld from their Social Security benefits to avoid a large tax bill when filing their annual return. If you've chosen voluntary withholding, your notice may reflect the amount being deducted from your monthly benefit.

Social Security benefits may be taxable depending on your combined income and filing status, so an increase in benefits could affect your overall tax picture. For example, retirees receiving pension income, investment distributions, or retirement account withdrawals may want to revisit their withholding strategy after the COLA takes effect. If your circumstances have changed, ask a qualified tax professional whether adjusting your withholding or estimated tax payments would make sense.

5. Confirm Your Payment Information and Delivery Details

Your annual COLA notice is also a useful reminder to make sure your Social Security account information is accurate and secure. Review any payment details shown, and verify your direct deposit information through your official my Social Security account rather than through links in unexpected emails or text messages.

The SSA warns consumers about Social Security-related scams, including impersonators who try to obtain personal information or pressure beneficiaries into taking unnecessary action. Remember that you don't need to pay a fee, provide banking credentials to an unsolicited caller, or submit a special application to receive the annual COLA. If you notice unfamiliar account changes or receive suspicious messages about your 2027 Social Security COLA, contact Social Security directly using its official website or telephone number.

6. Check When Your New Benefit Will Arrive

Knowing when your adjusted payment will arrive is important for managing bills, especially if Social Security provides most of your monthly income. The SSA's payment schedule explains that most retirement and disability beneficiaries receive payments based on their birth dates, while certain beneficiaries follow different schedules.

Most people receiving Social Security retirement benefits will first see the 2027 COLA reflected in their January 2027 payment, although the precise deposit date depends on their payment schedule. Supplemental Security Income recipients generally receive their January 2027 benefit on December 31, 2026, because January 1 is a federal holiday. Check your notice and payment calendar before scheduling automatic withdrawals or making major changes to your household spending.

Don't Let a Bigger Benefit Hide a Smaller Deposit

Your 2027 Social Security COLA notice is more than a routine government letter announcing a benefit increase. It's an opportunity to verify your gross payment, understand Medicare deductions, review tax withholding, and make sure your retirement budget reflects what you'll actually receive. If something looks wrong, don't assume it will automatically correct itself, and avoid sharing sensitive information with anyone who contacts you unexpectedly claiming to represent Social Security. Keep your notice with your important financial records, compare it with your first adjusted payment, and use your secure my Social Security account or contact the agency if you need clarification.

When your Social Security COLA notice arrives, do you check the gross increase first or go straight to the amount you'll actually receive in your bank account? Share your thoughts in the comments.