Breathizen Details Current Three-Botanical Label For Its Once-Daily Oral Spray As Conflicting Ingredient Lists Circulate Online

BreathiZen

The update comes as a range of websites, videos and listings using the BreathiZen name describe the product in different ways. Some refer to a five-ingredient formula that adds bromelain and Cordyceps militaris; others mention green tea extract or vitamins. The current BreathiZen Supplement Facts panel lists three botanicals in a short liquid base, and the brand is encouraging adults researching BreathiZen ingredients, BreathiZen side effects or how to use BreathiZen to rely on the label itself rather than secondhand descriptions.

BreathiZen at a Glance



Form: oral spray in a 2 oz (60 mL) amber bottle with 100 servings

Serving: four sprays (0.60 mL) once a day, sprayed into the mouth or onto the tongue after shaking the bottle

Formula: 154 mg proprietary blend of mullein (Verbascum thapsus) leaf extract 10:1, ginger (Zingiber officinale) root extract and organic lemon extract

Base: purified water, glycerin, natural flavors, citric acid, potassium sorbate and sodium benzoate

Made in: the USA with globally sourced ingredients, according to the label

Category: dietary supplement for general respiratory wellness; not a medicine, inhaler or nasal spray Support:...

Why the BreathiZen Label Is the Reference Point

Adults who search for BreathiZen often meet several versions of the same story. Ingredient counts differ from page to page, some descriptions attribute effects to the product that its own label does not claim, and product names are sometimes paired with terms such as "lung cleansing" that do not appear on the bottle.

BreathiZen said the simplest way to cut through that noise is to read the Supplement Facts panel. The panel is the document a dietary supplement is legally required to carry, it names each ingredient, and it is the same text a consumer can show to a doctor or pharmacist. Every product detail in this announcement is taken from that panel, from the brand's published directions for use and from its returns policy.

"People deserve to know exactly what is in the bottle before they decide whether a product belongs in their routine," a BreathiZen spokesperson said. "The label is short on purpose. Three botanicals, a simple liquid base and one serving a day. If a description of BreathiZen does not match that, the label is what counts."

What Is BreathiZen?

BreathiZen is a once-daily herbal oral spray marketed to adults as a dietary supplement for everyday respiratory wellness. It comes as a liquid in an amber bottle topped with a pump. Each press releases a small, measured amount, and four presses make up the 0.60 mL serving printed on the label.

The spray goes into the mouth or onto the tongue, which makes BreathiZen a supplement taken by mouth. It is not breathed in, it is not used in the nose and it is not an inhaler. The company presents it as one small step that sits alongside the everyday habits that shape how people feel from day to day, such as staying active, keeping indoor air fresh and getting enough rest. BreathiZen is not a medicine and is not a substitute for medical advice or for any treatment a doctor recommends.

The liquid format is designed around routine rather than intensity. There are no capsules to swallow, no powders to mix and no water to measure. With 100 servings in each 2 oz bottle and one serving set as the full daily amount, a single bottle covers a long stretch of use at the labeled rate.

BreathiZen Ingredients: What the Supplement Facts Panel Lists

The current BreathiZen Supplement Facts panel reads as follows:



Serving size: 4 sprays (0.60 mL)

Servings per container: 100

Proprietary Blend, 154 mg: mullein (Verbascum thapsus) leaf extract 10:1, ginger (Zingiber officinale) root extract, organic lemon extract

Daily Value: not established for the blend

Other ingredients: purified water, glycerin, natural flavors, citric acid, potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate

Storage: keep away from heat, light and humidity; store in a cool, dry place Origin: made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients

Ingredients in a proprietary blend are listed by weight from largest to smallest. That places mullein leaf extract first and organic lemon extract last, although the panel gives one figure for the whole blend rather than an individual weight for each botanical. The "10:1" printed beside mullein is an extract ratio, meaning the leaf material was concentrated roughly tenfold during extraction.

The panel does not list bromelain, Cordyceps militaris, green tea extract, L-carnitine or added vitamins. Descriptions that include those ingredients do not reflect the current BreathiZen label.

Mullein Leaf Extract 10:1

Mullein, Verbascum thapsus, is the first and largest ingredient in the BreathiZen blend. The USDA Forest Service describes common mullein as a densely woolly biennial that forms a rosette of large, soft leaves in its first year and sends up a tall flowering stem in its second, sometimes reaching more than seven feet. The plant came to North America with early European settlers, and its velvety leaves earned it common names such as flannelleaf and velvetplant, which are recorded in the USDA's Dr. Duke's Phytochemical and Ethnobotanical Databases alongside its traditional herbal use.

Mullein does not have a consumer fact sheet from the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) or the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS). For that reason, this announcement does not report research findings for mullein, and the cautions printed on the BreathiZen label apply.

Ginger Root Extract

Ginger, Zingiber officinale, is the second ingredient. According to NCCIH's consumer page on ginger, updated in February 2025, the plant originated in warm parts of Asia and is now also grown in South America, Africa and the Middle East. The part used is the rhizome, an underground stem that appears in cooking as well as in health products, and it has been part of folk practice since ancient times.

NCCIH notes that many studies have used oral ginger supplements safely, that ginger can cause stomach upset in some people, and that anyone taking medicine should speak with a health care provider before using ginger. On the BreathiZen panel, ginger root extract sits inside the 154 mg blend without a separate weight.

Organic Lemon Extract

Organic lemon extract is the smallest of the three botanicals by weight. Lemon, Citrus limon, belongs to the citrus family, Rutaceae, and the USDA's Dr. Duke's database files it under food use, matching its familiar role in kitchens as a fruit, a juice and a flavoring. No federal fact sheet covers lemon extract as a supplement ingredient, so the label is the guide here.

The NCCIH and USDA resources referenced above describe individual plants. None of them evaluates the finished BreathiZen spray.

How to Use BreathiZen

The directions on the label are brief:

The brand's guidance points to the morning, ideally before the first meal of the day, so the spray can fit into an existing morning routine. Bottles should be stored in a cool, dry place away from heat, light and humidity, kept out of the reach of children, and used only while the safety seal is intact.

BreathiZen Side Effects and Safety: Who Should Speak With a Doctor First

BreathiZen has not published side-effect data for the finished BreathiZen spray. The label asks pregnant or nursing mothers, anyone under 18 and anyone with a known medical condition to consult a physician before use, and the brand recommends bringing the label to a doctor before starting, particularly for people who take prescription medicines.

Public health resources point to the same groups:



Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding; NCCIH asks pregnant women considering ginger to talk with a health care provider

Children and teenagers under 18

Adults with a known medical condition

Anyone taking prescription or over-the-counter medicines, in line with NCCIH's guidance on ginger

Anyone scheduled for surgery; the ODS consumer fact sheet on dietary supplements advises discussing supplement use with a provider beforehand Adults with ongoing breathing concerns, who should see a doctor, since a supplement is not intended to stand in for medical care

ODS also recommends keeping every health care provider informed about all supplements in use. Adults prone to stomach upset may wish to ask a doctor before starting, given NCCIH's note on ginger.

BreathiZen Within a Daily Respiratory Wellness Routine

Breathing continues around the clock, mostly unnoticed. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) explains that air travels through the airways into tiny air sacs called alveoli, where oxygen passes into the blood and carbon dioxide passes out. NHLBI's guidance on lung health centers on everyday choices rather than any single product: regular physical activity, which can help the heart and lungs work more efficiently; well-ventilated, regularly cleaned homes and workplaces; checking the Air Quality Index before outdoor activity; avoiding tobacco smoke; and keeping up with regular checkups.

Balanced meals, enough sleep and steady hydration round out that picture, and ODS reminds consumers that supplements do not replace a varied diet. Within that framework, BreathiZen is intended as one small, consistent morning step, not a replacement for any of these habits. Individual experiences vary.

How to Check BreathiZen Product Information

Because descriptions of BreathiZen vary widely online, the brand suggests adults take four simple steps before relying on any source:



Compare the ingredient list with the label. The current panel lists three botanicals in a 154 mg blend. A different ingredient count signals outdated or inaccurate information.

Check the bottle details. The current bottle holds 2 oz (60 mL), lists 100 servings and should be used only while its safety seal is intact.

Check the directions. The label sets four sprays (0.60 mL) once a day, by mouth. Sources describing nasal use, inhalation or multiple daily servings do not match the label. Read claims carefully. BreathiZen is a dietary supplement. It is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, including asthma, COPD or any other respiratory condition. Descriptions suggesting otherwise do not reflect the company's position.

Availability

BreathiZen FAQ

What is BreathiZen? BreathiZen is a once-daily herbal oral spray for adults, sold as a dietary supplement for general respiratory wellness. Each 2 oz bottle holds 100 four-spray servings of a 154 mg blend of mullein, ginger and lemon extracts.

What are the ingredients in BreathiZen? A 154 mg proprietary blend of mullein (Verbascum thapsus) leaf extract 10:1, ginger (Zingiber officinale) root extract and organic lemon extract, in a base of purified water, glycerin, natural flavors, citric acid, potassium sorbate and sodium benzoate.

Does BreathiZen contain bromelain or Cordyceps? No. Some online descriptions list a five-ingredient formula, but the current BreathiZen Supplement Facts panel lists three botanicals: mullein, ginger and organic lemon.

How much mullein is in BreathiZen? The label gives a single weight, 154 mg, for the whole blend and does not break it down by ingredient. Mullein leaf extract is listed first, which marks it as the largest share.

How do you use BreathiZen? Shake the bottle, then spray four pumps (0.60 mL) into the mouth or onto the tongue once a day, ideally in the morning before the first meal.

Is BreathiZen a nasal spray or an inhaler? No. BreathiZen is taken by mouth as a liquid supplement. It is not inhaled and is not used in the nose.

Does BreathiZen have side effects? The company has not published side-effect data for the finished spray. NCCIH notes that ginger can cause stomach upset in some people. Pregnant or nursing women, anyone under 18, people with a medical condition and anyone taking medicine should consult a doctor before use.

Does BreathiZen work? BreathiZen is presented as daily support for respiratory wellness alongside healthy habits, and experiences differ between individuals. The public resources cited in this announcement describe single plants, not the finished spray, and BreathiZen is not intended to treat any disease.

Can BreathiZen be taken with medication? Anyone taking prescription or over-the-counter medicines, or other supplements, should check with a doctor or pharmacist first.

How long does a bottle of BreathiZen last? Each bottle lists 100 servings, and the label directs one serving per day.

Is BreathiZen a medicine? No. It is marketed as a dietary supplement and is not meant to replace any treatment a doctor recommends.

Is BreathiZen a subscription? No. Every purchase is a one-time order with no automatic renewals.

Is BreathiZen sold outside the United States? BreathiZen is currently sold to customers in the United States.

How can BreathiZen customer support be reached? By email at....

About BreathiZen

BreathiZen is an herbal oral spray for adults, pairing mullein leaf and ginger root extracts with organic lemon extract in one four-spray daily serving. It is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and distributed in the United States by Gex Corporation LLP, a company founded in 2025. The brand's mission is to give adults a simple, plant-based addition to their daily respiratory wellness routine, with a label that lists every ingredient by name and a support team that answers by email. Gex Corporation LLP confirms that it holds the rights to all text and images distributed with this release. This release contains affiliate links, and a commission may be paid on purchases made through them.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. BreathiZen does not take the place of advice from a health care professional. Individual results may vary.





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BreathiZen Details Current Three-Botanical Label for Its Once-Daily Oral Spray as Conflicting Ingredient Lists Circulate Online