Neo Brings Security Visibility Inside Claude Cowork

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI Security Leader Extends into Cowork Virtual Machines, Delivering Complete Runtime Visibility and Security Intelligence for All Cowork Activity

BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo, the AI security control platform, today announced a new integration for Claude Cowork that extends Neo into the isolated virtual machines where Cowork runs. Neo identifies the semantic intent behind every Cowork action wherever it occurs and provides runtime visibility with agentic security intelligence, delivering a complete understanding of exactly what each agent is doing, what it is interacting with, and what risk that represents for the environment.

Claude Cowork is popular for taking multi-step instructions and returning finished work. To keep this work isolated, Cowork runs its most sensitive actions inside VMs. Most security tools can see the VM but not what happens inside it: which file the agent opens, what processes it starts, or which hosts it contacts. As adoption grows, more agentic activity happens in a black box that security teams cannot monitor at runtime or investigate after the fact.

“Security teams can't govern AI they can't see,” said Shlomi Salem, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Neo.“Growing Cowork adoption shouldn't mean more visibility gaps. Isolation is good design for sensitive work, but security teams still need to know what an agent is doing, wherever it runs. The Neo sensor monitors activity inside the Cowork VM and understands the risks of the other AI components around it, delivering teams the context they need to make decisions.”

Existing security tools offer only a partial view of Cowork actions. Traditional EDR tools with access to the VM can monitor activity for signs of attack, but lack the necessary AI security intelligence to understand what risk each Cowork agent represents to each environment. Seeing what an agent is doing in a VM without knowing who it is doing it for or understanding the other agentic components it is interacting with delivers an incomplete view of agentic risk.

Neo combines real-time visibility into Cowork VMs with Neoverse, its software intelligence engine and broader endpoint telemetry, so customers can understand the agents they run and the risk they carry. Every Cowork action is mapped back to the device, user, and session from which it originated, giving security teams the trails they need to conduct investigations. The result is a current view of which agents are running, what they interact with and what that means for the enterprise, so teams can investigate faster.

Neo for Claude Cowork will be available for all Neo customers. For more information on Neo and Cowork, read our blog and register for the November 30th webinar here. To learn more about Neo, please visit .

About Neo

Neo is AI security that starts on the device. The Neo platform gives security teams the inventory, intelligence, attribution, and policy control required to govern agentic software across AI agents, AI-enabled applications, browsers, identities, and traditional software as enterprise applications become autonomous. Founded by SentinelOne veterans and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Bessemer Venture Partners, Craft Ventures, and Merlin Ventures, Neo enables organizations to adopt AI securely while maintaining the visibility and control required to manage risk across the enterprise. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Will Clark

Marketbridge for Neo

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