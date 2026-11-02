One Historic Battleship: A Year End Salute To The United States' Original 13 Colonies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) $13 Admission to the Battleship North Carolina Memorial for Residents of All 13 Original Colonies

Wilmington, NC, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thirteen colonies helped give birth to a nation. Now, 250 years later, the Battleship North Carolina Memorial, part of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, is inviting residents of all 13 original colonies to celebrate America's semiquincentennial with a special $13 admission offer - but only through Dec. 31, 2026.

As part of its ongoing America 250 celebration, the Battleship is expanding its popular "$13 for 13" reduced admission offer, originally launched for North Carolina residents in April and later extended to New Yorkers, to include residents of all 13 original colonies: Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.

“$13 for 13” recognizes the original United States colonies whose pursuit of independence laid the foundation for the great naval traditions that the Battleship North Carolina represents and invites their present-day residents to explore another defining chapter in the nation's history aboard America's most decorated World War II battleship.

With Veterans Day on the horizon, the Battleship's role as North Carolina's official World War II memorial takes on added significance, offering visitors a place to honor past and present servicemembers.

"Two hundred and fifty years ago, 13 colonies came together to create a nation," said Dr. Jay C. Martin, executive director of the Battleship North Carolina Memorial. "That shared history is worth celebrating, and so are the generations of Americans who have served and sacrificed to preserve the freedoms established at our nation's founding. By extending this invitation to residents of all 13 original colonies, we're connecting the story of America's beginnings with the extraordinary history preserved aboard this ship."

Built“Brooklyn Tough” at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and commissioned in New York Harbor in April 1941, USS North Carolina was manned by citizen-sailors from every U.S. state, a testament to what's possible when Americans unite around a shared mission. Her service included every major naval offensive in the Pacific during World War II. The ship earned 15 battle stars, more than any other American battleship during the war.

Today, permanently berthed on the Cape Fear River in Wilmington, the Battleship serves as North Carolina's official World War II memorial, honoring the approximately 11,000 North Carolinians who lost their lives in the war. Visitors can explore nine levels of the historic ship, from the massive 16-inch guns on the main deck to the engine rooms and crew spaces below, discovering the experiences of the sailors who lived, worked and fought aboard.

With just weeks remaining in the nation's 250th anniversary year, the expanded "$13 for 13" promotion offers families, history enthusiasts, and travelers from across the eastern seaboard an opportunity to experience this remarkable piece of American history at a reduced admission price.

The offer ends Dec. 31, 2026, and will not extend into the new year.

Plan Your Visit



Admission: $13 per adult

Eligibility: Residents of the 13 original colonies (now states)

Valid through: Dec. 31, 2026

Identification: Valid state-issued identification from an eligible state required Residents of eligible states should use their applicable code when purchasing tickets online or at the ticket window:

Connecticut: CT13

Delaware: DE13

Georgia: GA13

Maryland: MD13

Massachusetts: MA13

New Hampshire: NH13

New Jersey: NJ13

New York: NY13

North Carolina: NC13

Pennsylvania: PA13

Rhode Island: RI13

South Carolina: SC13

Virginia: VA13

The Battleship North Carolina Memorial is open 7 days a week, from 8 am – 5 pm. For tickets and additional information, visit .

About the Battleship North Carolina Memorial

The USS North Carolina (BB-55) is America's most decorated World War II battleship, now decommissioned and permanently moored among 55 acres of Eagles Island wildlands on the Cape Fear River at Wilmington, North Carolina. The Battleship North Carolina Memorial commemorates the heroism of North Carolinians who served their country during World War II and memorializes the roughly 11,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice. Today, the Battleship and the adjacent park are a place for learning, reflection, and community engagement-connecting past events to current conversations about service, leadership, and citizenship through programs, exhibits, and events. For more information about the Battleship North Carolina, including visiting and ticketing information, visit or call 910-399-9100.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. At more than 100 sites across the state, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. For more information, please visit .

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Battleship NORTH CAROLINA Memorial, Wilmington, NC

CONTACT: Jessica Federman Battleship NORTH CAROLINA Memorial 267-981-2031...