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Christian Dior : Combined Shareholders' Meeting Held On November 2Nd, 2026 : Transformation Into A Public Limited Liability Company


Date: 2026-11-02 02:01:00

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on November 2 nd , 2026

Paris, November 2nd, 2026

The Combined Shareholders' Meeting of Christian Dior, convened following the press release dated September 23rd, 2026 regarding the simplification project contemplated by the Arnault family group, was held today.

Christian Dior shareholders approved the change in Christian Dior's legal form from a European company (société européenne) to a public limited liability company (société anonyme) and all related resolutions.

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  • Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on November 2nd, 2026

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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