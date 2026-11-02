North Park University Receives Its First-Ever National Institutes Of Health Grant To Study Lymphoma Spread To The Brain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The $650,108 Support for Research Excellence award will fund Dr. Tracy O'Connor's four-year research project and expand research opportunities for North Park students.

Chicago, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 17, North Park University (NPU) was awarded its first-ever grant from the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Tracy O'Connor, assistant professor of biology, received a $650,108 Support for Research Excellence (SuRE) award (R16) from the National Cancer Institute (NCI). NPU was one of 20 universities in Illinois to receive an NIH grant for the 2026 fiscal year.

The NIH SuRE program supports research capacity and scientific investigation at higher education institutions that have historically received limited NIH research funding. In addition to advancing research, the funds will provide students with hands-on research experience, build skills that prepare them for future careers, and further their education in biomedical and behavioral sciences.

The four-year project,“Mechanisms of Lymphoma Cell Dissemination to the Brain,” will examine how lymphoma cells use chemokine networks and signaling pathways to access the brain. The project aims to understand the strategies the brain employs to protect itself from lymphoma cells. The findings could inform treatments that prevent lymphoma from spreading to the nervous system.

“This award will significantly expand opportunities for directed and summer research in the biomedical sciences at North Park,” said O'Connor.“The students and I are excited to get started and contribute to advancing our understanding of cancer.”

“We are incredibly proud of Dr. O'Connor and grateful for this recognition of her scholarship; an NIH grant provides an opportunity to encourage student collaboration with faculty and strengthen our community of learning,” said Provost and Vice President for Student Success Dr. Francisco X. Gaytán.“Most importantly, her focus on cancer research supports work that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

The research project began on September 24, 2026, and will run through August 31, 2030.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R16CA315399. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About North Park University

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st-century America. Visit us at northpark.edu and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the SuRE award? The Support for Research Excellence (SuRE) award supports faculty at eligible institutions who are not currently funded by any NIH grant, except for SuRE or SuRE-First awards.

What is North Park University researching with its NIH grant? NPU is researching how lymphoma cells reach the brain and how the brain defends itself against them. The four-year project, led by Dr. Tracy O'Connor and funded by an NIH SuRE grant, could inform treatments that stop lymphoma from spreading to the nervous system.

How many Illinois universities received NIH grants in 2026? NPU was one of 20 universities in Illinois to receive an NIH grant in the 2026 fiscal year.

CONTACT: Emma Segrest North Park University (773) 244-5747...