Semaglutide Market Forecast 20272032: Valuation To Hit USD 64.51 Billion As Diabetes And Weight Management Demand Expands, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The semaglutide market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.31% during 2027–2032, with North America leading the market and Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The semaglutide market size was valued at USD 31.97 billion in 2026 and is estimated to grow from USD 36.1 billion in 2027 to reach USD 64.51 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.31% during the forecast period (2027–2032), according to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence. The market is supported by the growing prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes, wider use of semaglutide for cardiovascular risk reduction, and expanding availability of injectable and oral formulations. The introduction of additional treatment options and broader access through pharmacy and telehealth channels are also influencing market development. However, high therapy costs, reimbursement limitations, and competition from other GLP-1 medicines continue to affect commercial growth and patient access.

Semaglutide Market Share by Region

North America accounted for 45.64% of the semaglutide market in 2026, maintaining its position as the largest regional market. Established treatment adoption, access to branded medicines, and expanding availability of oral and injectable formulations support the region's leading position. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 16.4% during 2027–2032. Growing treatment demand and changes in pricing strategies are contributing to the region's expansion.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest regional growth, with a projected 16.4% during 2027-2032. Rising obesity and diabetes prevalence, expanding healthcare access, and growing demand for advanced metabolic treatments are creating opportunities across the region. Local pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and supply-chain localization initiatives are also influencing market development. However, treatment affordability, reimbursement differences, and regulatory access remain important factors shaping adoption.

“Semaglutide demand is increasingly shaped by its expanding role across diabetes, weight management, and cardiovascular care. While broader treatment access and formulation choices support market growth, affordability, reimbursement conditions, and competition will remain important factors influencing commercial performance,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Semaglutide Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Focus on Long-Term Metabolic Care Reshapes Treatment Demand

The increasing burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is creating a sustained need for effective long-term treatment options. The International Diabetes Federation estimated that 589 million adults aged 20–79 were living with diabetes worldwide in 2024. In parallel, the World Obesity Federation projected that 1.1 billion adults aged 20 and older would have obesity by 2030. These disease trends are supporting demand for medicines that address metabolic health and related complications, strengthening the long-term market outlook for semaglutide.

Manufacturing Capacity and Supply Reliability Become Key Market Priorities

The availability of semaglutide in injectable and oral formats is expanding treatment choices across patient groups. Injectable formulations continue to account for the largest share of the market, supported by established prescribing and treatment patterns. Meanwhile, oral formulations are expected to record faster growth as product launches and geographic expansion increase their availability. The introduction of oral Wegovy in the United States and its subsequent launch in the United Kingdom demonstrate how formulation development is creating additional commercial opportunities.

Pricing Strategies and Broader Access Channels Influence Market Expansion

Regulatory approvals and updated treatment guidance are extending semaglutide's relevance beyond glucose management and weight reduction. Its role in cardiovascular risk reduction is supporting additional treatment pathways for eligible patients, including those with type 2 diabetes or established cardiovascular disease. This is creating opportunities for manufacturers to serve a wider range of clinical needs while increasing the importance of indication-specific reimbursement and patient eligibility requirements.

Semaglutide Market Segmentation Overview

The semaglutide market is segmented by brand, formulation, indication, and distribution channel.

By Brand

Ozempic

Wegovy

Rybelsus



By Formulation

Injectable

Oral

By Indication

Type 2 Diabetes

Chronic Weight Management

Cardiovascular Risk Reduction

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Ozempic accounted for the largest share by brand, representing 64.98% of the market in 2026, while Wegovy is projected to be the fastest-growing brand, with a CAGR of 14.52% during 2027–2032. Injectable formulations held a 58.31% share in 2026, whereas oral formulations are expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 16.25%. By indication, type 2 diabetes represented the largest segment, accounting for 45.8% of market sales value in 2026. Cardiovascular risk reduction is forecast to be the fastest-growing indication, with a CAGR of 12.7%. Hospital pharmacies led distribution with a 65.06% share in 2026, while online pharmacies are projected to record the fastest growth at a CAGR of 13.75% during the forecast period.

Semaglutide Market Competitive Outlook

The semaglutide market is characterized by high concentration, with Novo Nordisk A/S serving as the principal supplier of leading branded semaglutide medicines, including Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus. Competition is also influenced by the broader GLP-1 treatment landscape, including alternative medicines such as tirzepatide. Manufacturers are focusing on product differentiation, expanded treatment access, formulation development, and supply capacity to strengthen their market positions.

Pricing and reimbursement conditions remain important competitive factors. The availability of lower-priced alternatives in some markets and the expansion of self-pay and telehealth channels are influencing branded medicine strategies. Continued investment in manufacturing and distribution capabilities, alongside the development of new treatment presentations, is expected to shape competition over the forecast period.

Semaglutide Industry Leaders

Novo Nordisk A/S

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Medical Recruitment Market

The Medical Recruitment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period, supported by growing demand for skilled healthcare professionals, rising workforce shortages across medical institutions, and increasing recruitment needs as healthcare services expand.

Oral Thin Films Market

The Oral Thin Films Market is projected to grow from USD 3.61 billion in 2026 to USD 5.64 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.35%, driven by demand for convenient drug delivery formats, faster dissolution, and improved medication adherence among patients with swallowing difficulties.

Photochromic Lenses Market

The Photochromic Lenses Market is expected to expand from USD 7.92 billion in 2026 to USD 11.23 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.23%, supported by increasing demand for adaptive eyewear, rising awareness of UV protection, and growing adoption of photochromic lenses in prescription and lifestyle eyewear.

Life Sciences Analytics Market

The Life Sciences Analytics Market is projected to grow from USD 44.42 billion in 2026 to USD 76.55 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.5%, driven by increasing adoption of data-driven research, growing volumes of clinical and genomic data, and the need to improve drug development and operational efficiency.

Durable Medical Equipment Market

The Durable Medical Equipment Market is expected to increase from USD 245.19 billion in 2026 to USD 319.54 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.44%, supported by an aging population, rising prevalence of chronic conditions, and growing demand for home-based care and mobility assistance.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include

CONTACT: For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:...