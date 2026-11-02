Peregrine Advisors Represents Dahl Air Conditioning On Its Partnership With Lynnfield

The partnership marks Peregrine Advisors' fifth HVAC and MEP transaction of 2026, reinforcing its growing presence and proven track record in the trades.

BUELLTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buellton, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 - Peregrine Advisors today announced the partnership between Dahl Air Conditioning, Inc. (“Dahl”), a leading HVAC services provider in central California, and Lynnfield, a long-term holding company that acquires and builds durable businesses across multiple sectors including industrials and trade services.Founded in 1977 and based in Santa Barbara County, Dahl is a union HVAC mechanical contractor serving commercial, industrial, institutional and residential customers throughout the Central Coast. Under the partnership, Jeff Tourtillotte will continue to lead the company as President and will remain an owner in the business.“The Central Coast is an attractive and highly relationship-driven market, and Dahl has spent nearly five decades earning its position as a trusted provider there,” said Robert Fahrenhorst, Managing Director of Peregrine Advisors.“That foundation makes Dahl a compelling platform for Lynnfield to build upon as Dahl extends its leadership across the region. It was a privilege to represent Jeff in securing a partnership that honors his legacy while positioning Dahl for its next chapter of growth.”About Dahl Air Conditioning, Inc.Founded in 1977, Dahl Air Conditioning, Inc. is a union HVAC contractor based in Buellton, California. Dahl provides heating and air conditioning installation, maintenance, insulation, and 24-hour service and repair to commercial and residential customers throughout California's Central Coast.About LynnfieldLynnfield is a long-term holding company based in San Francisco that partners with established companies and entrepreneurial leaders to build durable businesses and grow their legacy. Lynnfield provides resources and long-term support to help its companies strengthen operations, invest in their people and pursue sustainable growth. For more information, visit .About Peregrine AdvisorsPeregrine Advisors is an M&A advisory firm providing sell-side and buy-side advisory services to companies across the industrial and trade services sectors, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and fire and life safety service providers. Learn more at Peregrine Advisors.

Michael Jeub

Peregrine M&A Advisors, Inc.

+1 949-781-0005

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Peregrine Advisors Represents Dahl Air Conditioning on its Partnership with Lynnfield News Provided By Peregrine M&A Advisors, Inc. November 02, 2026, 18:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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