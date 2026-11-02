Nutrition Biotech Publishes Bulk NMN Powder Buyer Guide To 2025 FDA Records, Documentation And U.S. Stock

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bulk NMN powder (CAS 1094-61-7), NLT 99.0% by HPLC, U.S. ready stock, 1 kg minimum order; guide links to FDA source documents

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio), a manufacturer and supplier of bulk NMN powder and related NAD ingredients, makes available a buyer guide that links the 2025 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) NMN records to the documents supplement brands should request from a bulk NMN powder manufacturer or supplier.I. What Changed for NMN in 2025In its September 29, 2025 response to a citizen petition, FDA concluded that NMN is not excluded from the dietary supplement definition under the drug-preclusion provision discussed in that response. On December 2, 2025, FDA issued follow-up letters on individual NMN notifications. Those letters address each notification separately, and acceptance of a notification for filing is described by FDA as procedural.II. What This Means for Bulk NMN Powder BuyersThe 2025 records do not establish that every supplier's material or every finished product meets all applicable requirements. Buyers still need to confirm the regulatory basis a supplier relies on and connect it to the ingredient, the submitting entity and the intended conditions of use.III. Documents to Request from a Bulk NMN Powder Manufacturer- Lot Certificate of Analysis, specification sheet and Safety Data Sheet- Heavy-metal and microbiology results, with methods- Quality-system certificates and their scope- Allergen, non-GMO and BSE/TSE statements, plus a country-of-origin statement- The complete FDA notification correspondence, or a documented basis for no notification- Packaging, storage and stability documentationIV. Nutrition BioTech's Bulk NMN Powder: Key TermsIngredient: β-Nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) powder, CAS 1094-61-7Assay: NLT 99.0% (HPLC)Stock: Ready stock held in the United StatesMinimum order: 1 kgPackaging: 25 kg per drum; smaller quantities availableDispatch: Within 3 working days of purchase orderProduction capacity: 10 tonnes per monthShelf life: Three yearsQuality system: ISO 22000:2018, FSSC 22000, HACCP; certificates on requestRegulatory: An NDI notification for the NMN Nutrition BioTech supplies has been submitted to FDA. Notification documents are available to qualified buyers on request.V. Buyer ResourcesBuyer guide to the 2025 FDA NMN records (with links to the original FDA documents):NMN specifications and sample requests:VI. About Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio)Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio) manufactures and supplies nutraceutical ingredients, including bulk Urolithin A powder, NMN powder and ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), for B2B buyers. The company operates from 1601 W. Mission Blvd, Suite 103, Pomona, CA 91766, United States. Website:

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Nutrition BioTech Publishes Bulk NMN Powder Buyer Guide to 2025 FDA Records, Documentation and U.S. Stock News Provided By Nutrition BioTech November 02, 2026, 18:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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