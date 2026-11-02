Nutrition Biotech Publishes Urolithin A Specification And COA Guide For Bulk Urolithin A Powder Buyers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Guide covers route-specific specifications and COAs for bulk Urolithin A buyers; U.S. ready stock available with a 1 kg minimum order.

POMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio), a manufacturer and supplier of nutraceutical ingredients, has published a technical guide to bulk Urolithin A powder specifications and certificates of analysis (COAs), organized by production route. The guide is written for purchasing and quality teams at supplement brands and contract manufacturers who need to compare documents from different bulk Urolithin A powder suppliers.I. Why the Production Route Matters for Bulk Urolithin A PowderMost specification sheets for bulk Urolithin A powder list an assay figure such as "98% by HPLC." That figure does not show how the remaining material is made up. Urolithin A (CAS 1143-70-0) is produced commercially by chemical synthesis or by fermentation, and each route can leave different residues. The specification for one synthesis-route material, published in FDA's response to GRAS Notice No. 791, lists route-specific limits, including a synthesis intermediate, copper from the catalyst, aluminum and several named process solvents. Fermentation-route material raises different questions, such as residual ellagic acid and related urolithins.II. What a Bulk Urolithin A Powder COA Should ShowThe guide lists seven items buyers can check on any supplier's documents:- Identity confirmed by a structural method such as 1H NMR or LC-MS, not by HPLC retention time alone- Assay by HPLC against a reference standard, with the method stated- Impurities specific to the stated production route- Lead, cadmium, arsenic and mercury reported as numeric limits- Residual solvents named individually- Microbiology, loss on drying and appearance- Lot number, test dates and the issuing laboratoryIII. Nutrition BioTech's Bulk Urolithin A Powder: Key TermsIngredient: Urolithin A powder, CAS 1143-70-0Assay: NLT 98.0% by HPLC; identity by HPLC and 1H NMRProduction routes: Both chemical synthesis and fermentation options are available. The route for the supplied material is specified in the corresponding product documentation.Stock: Ready stock held in the United StatesMinimum order: 1 kgPackaging: 20 kg fiber drum with inner plastic bagDispatch: Within 3 working days of purchase orderQuality system: ISO 22000:2018, FSSC 22000, HACCP; certificates on requestDocuments: Every lot ships with a lot-specific Certificate of Analysis. The public specification sheet is not a batch COA; lot COAs and supporting records are available for qualified buyer review before purchase.IV. Buyer ResourcesUrolithin A specification and COA guide, by production route:Product specifications and sample requests:V. About Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio)Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio) manufactures and supplies nutraceutical ingredients, including bulk Urolithin A powder, NMN powder and ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), for B2B buyers. The company operates from 1601 W. Mission Blvd, Suite 103, Pomona, CA 91766, United States. Website:

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Nutrition BioTech Publishes Urolithin A Specification and COA Guide for Bulk Urolithin A Powder Buyers News Provided By Nutrition BioTech November 02, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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