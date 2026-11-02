Nutrition Biotech Publishes Urolithin A Specification And COA Guide For Bulk Urolithin A Powder Buyers
I. Why the Production Route Matters for Bulk Urolithin A Powder
Most specification sheets for bulk Urolithin A powder list an assay figure such as "98% by HPLC." That figure does not show how the remaining material is made up. Urolithin A (CAS 1143-70-0) is produced commercially by chemical synthesis or by fermentation, and each route can leave different residues. The specification for one synthesis-route material, published in FDA's response to GRAS Notice No. 791, lists route-specific limits, including a synthesis intermediate, copper from the catalyst, aluminum and several named process solvents. Fermentation-route material raises different questions, such as residual ellagic acid and related urolithins.
II. What a Bulk Urolithin A Powder COA Should Show
The guide lists seven items buyers can check on any supplier's documents:
- Identity confirmed by a structural method such as 1H NMR or LC-MS, not by HPLC retention time alone
- Assay by HPLC against a reference standard, with the method stated
- Impurities specific to the stated production route
- Lead, cadmium, arsenic and mercury reported as numeric limits
- Residual solvents named individually
- Microbiology, loss on drying and appearance
- Lot number, test dates and the issuing laboratory
III. Nutrition BioTech's Bulk Urolithin A Powder: Key Terms
Ingredient: Urolithin A powder, CAS 1143-70-0
Assay: NLT 98.0% by HPLC; identity by HPLC and 1H NMR
Production routes: Both chemical synthesis and fermentation options are available. The route for the supplied material is specified in the corresponding product documentation.
Stock: Ready stock held in the United States
Minimum order: 1 kg
Packaging: 20 kg fiber drum with inner plastic bag
Dispatch: Within 3 working days of purchase order
Quality system: ISO 22000:2018, FSSC 22000, HACCP; certificates on request
Documents: Every lot ships with a lot-specific Certificate of Analysis. The public specification sheet is not a batch COA; lot COAs and supporting records are available for qualified buyer review before purchase.
IV. Buyer Resources
Urolithin A specification and COA guide, by production route:
Product specifications and sample requests:
V. About Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio)
Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio) manufactures and supplies nutraceutical ingredients, including bulk Urolithin A powder, NMN powder and ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), for B2B buyers. The company operates from 1601 W. Mission Blvd, Suite 103, Pomona, CA 91766, United States. Website:
Sales Team
Nutrition BioTech (NaturalBestBio)
+1 909-745-1357
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