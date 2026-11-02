TWO CLUTCHES AND SEVERAL PUNCTURES LATER, INCREDIBLE 'ROAD2SEMA' CREW ARRIVES IN LAS VEGAS

From Miami to LA and finally Las Vegas, the R2S crew crossed America and rolled into SEMA in style.

The team stopped at some iconic car-culture spots along the way, from Gas Monkey Garage to Stradman's pizza place.

The R2S 'Monkeys' found their natural habitat at Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, the halfway point to SEMA.

Petrolheadonism's British convoy completes 3,500 miles from Miami via Southern California, ready for the 2026 SEMA Show.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Road2SEMA has made it to Las Vegas. 3,500 miles, two clutch replacements and several punctures after leaving Miami, the British convoy is ready for the SEMA Show. A few members of the team are ready for a lie-down.Organized by Ciro Ciampi and Petrolheadonism, the adventure brought seven UK-built show vehicles, two support vehicles and a traveling crew of builders, owners and content creators across America, taking in Southern California before heading to Sin City.Following its Miami launch, the journey mixed car-community gatherings, workshop visits and spectacular roads with the occasional reminder that custom cars have their own ideas about schedules.Clutching our way across AmericaRichard Rawlings and the Gas Monkey Garage team welcomed the convoy in Dallas, where workshop access proved particularly useful. The Escort Cosworth and 'GTD-40' both needed clutch work, with replacements tackled at Gas Monkey and in a car park during the trip.Several punctures, brake trouble, coolant leaks and immobilizer issues added to the adventure. The team got stuck in, hosts lent a hand, strangers loaned powered tools and the cars kept moving. A huge thank-you goes to everyone who supplied support, workshop space, practical help or a much-needed welcome along the route.There was plenty to enjoy between repairs: time with Rawlings and his six-wheel Ferrari, the Gas Monkey Icehouse gathering, Roswell's suitably unusual backdrop and an evening with Arizona's car community at The Warehouse in Mesa.California before the final pushFriday night brought the Hoonigan x RWB build and party at HB Speedshop in Huntington Beach, followed on Saturday by South OC Cars and Coffee in San Clemente.Then came the final run to Las Vegas, completing a journey documented by the traveling media crew for a four-part series on DRIVEN, alongside social content and magazine coverage.Road2SEMA also continues to support Make-A-Wish America, with donation information available through the event website.Next stop: the show floorWith the road trip complete, attention turns to the 2026 SEMA Show, November 3–6 carVertical BMW Z3 M Coupé will be revealed on the EBC Brakes stand, arriving with rather more real-world mileage behind it than the average show build.On Tuesday, November 3, at 11:30am, the Aces stand will host the reveal of the Paul Walker screen-used Chevrolet Camaro from 2 Fast 2 Furious, rebuilt by content creator Sam Hard.For the Road2SEMA team, it is time to clean the cars, put the tools away and share the stories behind the journey (although perhaps keep the tools somewhere accessible!)Follow the adventure at Road2SEMA and on the Driven platform: GetDriven2026 rally partners: carVertical · GSF Car Parts · CTEK · EBC Brakes · DRIVEN · Levrack · febi · Bilstein

JEROME ANDRE

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TWO CLUTCHES AND SEVERAL PUNCTURES LATER, INCREDIBLE 'ROAD2SEMA' CREW ARRIVES IN LAS VEGAS News Provided By OUTRUN November 02, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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