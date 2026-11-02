Why Some Gardeners Are Growing Vegetables You've Probably Never Heard Of

MENAFN - Frugal Gardening) From miniature watermelon-like cucamelons to colorful oca tubers, unusual vegetables can introduce new flavors and unexpected harvests to backyard gardens. Some are surprisingly easy to grow, while others require special growing conditions. Зоряна Русин/Pexels

Walk through most backyard vegetable gardens, and you'll probably see the usual suspects: tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and maybe a few rows of green beans. But some gardeners are skipping those familiar favorites and planting vegetables that look like something from another planet.

Imagine harvesting a cucumber covered in tiny spikes, pulling a root vegetable that tastes like an oyster, or growing a climbing plant that produces edible leaves and colorful tubers.

These aren't genetically modified experiments or expensive specialty crops. They're real vegetables that have been cultivated in different parts of the world for generations.

Interest in unusual vegetables to grow has created opportunities for gardeners who want to experiment with new flavors, diversify their harvests, and produce foods that aren't always available at local grocery stores.

Some of these plants are surprisingly easy to grow, while others require a little patience or special attention to climate conditions.

Here are seven fascinating vegetables worth knowing about before planning your next garden.

1. Cucamelons Look Like Tiny Watermelons but Taste Like Cucumbers

At first glance, cucamelons look like miniature watermelons small enough to fit on a fingertip. These tiny fruits, also called Mexican sour gherkins, grow on climbing vines and have a refreshing cucumber-like flavor with a slightly tart finish. According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, cucamelons are members of the cucumber family and can be grown similarly to other warm-season vining crops. Providing a trellis helps keep the vines manageable while making the small fruits easier to harvest. For gardeners searching for unusual vegetables to grow, cucamelons offer a fun alternative to ordinary cucumbers without requiring an entirely different gardening approach.

2. Oca Produces Colorful Tubers You've Probably Never Seen

Oca is a root crop traditionally cultivated in the Andes, where it has been grown for centuries as an important food source. Its small, colorful tubers can appear yellow, pink, orange, or red and have a pleasantly tangy flavor that becomes milder when cooked. Unlike ordinary potatoes, oca often requires a relatively long growing season, with tuber development encouraged by shorter days. The Royal Horticultural Society explains that gardeners can grow oca from tubers and harvest it after the foliage has been affected by frost, provided the tubers themselves haven't frozen. This makes oca an interesting experiment for gardeners in suitable climates, although its late harvest may be challenging in regions with early hard freezes.

3. Salsify Is a Root Vegetable With an Unexpected Flavor

Salsify might resemble a long, skinny parsnip, but its flavor is often compared to oysters, earning it the nickname“oyster plant.” This old-fashioned root vegetable was once more familiar in American kitchens but is rarely found in ordinary supermarket produce sections today. Salsify grows best in loose, deep soil that allows its slender roots to develop without becoming twisted or forked. Gardeners typically plant it during cool weather and allow the roots to mature before harvesting them for soups, roasting, or other cooked dishes. Among unusual vegetables to grow, salsify offers the added benefit of introducing a traditional food crop that many modern gardeners have never tasted.

4. Malabar Spinach Thrives When Ordinary Spinach Struggles

Traditional spinach often bolts and becomes bitter when temperatures rise, leaving gardeners searching for alternatives during summer. Malabar spinach isn't true spinach, but its thick, edible leaves can be used in many of the same dishes. The University of Florida IFAS Extension describes Malabar spinach as a heat-loving climbing vine that performs particularly well in warm climates. Its attractive green or reddish stems can grow vigorously when provided with a sturdy trellis or other climbing support. For gardeners who struggle to maintain leafy greens through summer, this unusual vegetable can extend the season for homegrown greens.

5. Yardlong Beans Can Grow to Impressive Lengths

Most green beans are harvested when they're only several inches long, but yardlong beans can produce pods approaching two feet in length under favorable conditions. Also known as asparagus beans or Chinese long beans, these warm-season vegetables are popular in many Asian cuisines. Despite their appearance, yardlong beans are more closely related to cowpeas than ordinary green beans and generally tolerate hot weather well. Their climbing vines require sturdy supports, and frequent harvesting encourages continued production of tender pods. If you're looking for unusual vegetables to grow that can produce substantial harvests in a relatively small footprint, yardlong beans are worth considering.

6. Ground Cherries Come Wrapped in Their Own Paper Lanterns

Ground cherries are small, golden fruits enclosed in papery husks that resemble miniature lanterns. Although they're related to tomatoes, their sweet-tart flavor is often described as a combination of pineapple, tomato, and other tropical fruits. The University of Minnesota Extension explains that ground cherries belong to the same plant family as tomatoes and can be grown in home vegetable gardens. Ripe fruits commonly fall from the plant while still enclosed in their husks, making regular collection an important part of harvesting. Gardeners should eat only fully ripe fruit and avoid consuming unripe fruits or other plant parts, which may contain harmful compounds.

7. Mashua Offers Edible Tubers and Showy Flowers

Mashua is another traditional Andean crop that remains unfamiliar to many American gardeners. This climbing plant produces attractive flowers and underground tubers that can be cooked and eaten, although their peppery flavor may not appeal to everyone. Like oca, mashua generally requires a long growing season and shorter days to encourage tuber production. Gardeners interested in growing it should research their local climate carefully and obtain planting material from reputable suppliers. While mashua may not be the easiest choice for beginners, it demonstrates just how diverse the world of edible plants can be.

Why Growing Unusual Vegetables Can Save Money

One of the biggest advantages of experimenting with unfamiliar crops is the opportunity to grow produce that might otherwise be expensive or difficult to find. Specialty vegetables sold through farmers markets or specialty grocery stores can sometimes command higher prices because they're less widely available. Growing your own also allows you to harvest small quantities as needed instead of purchasing more than your household can use. However, the savings aren't automatic because unusual seeds, tubers, trellises, and growing supplies can add to the initial expense. The smartest approach is to start with one or two affordable varieties and evaluate their productivity before dedicating large portions of your garden to unfamiliar crops.

Your Next Favorite Vegetable Might Be Something Unexpected

Exploring unusual vegetables to grow can make gardening more interesting while introducing new flavors and possibilities to your kitchen. Cucamelons, Malabar spinach, ground cherries, and yardlong beans are particularly approachable options for gardeners who want to experiment without completely changing their growing routines. More challenging crops such as oca and mashua may reward patient gardeners who have suitable climates and longer growing seasons. Before planting anything unfamiliar, check its growing requirements, local suitability, and potential to spread beyond your garden. Sometimes the most rewarding harvest comes from trying something you've never seen in a grocery store.

Have you ever grown an unusual vegetable that surprised you with its flavor or productivity? Which of these seven would you be most interested in planting? Share your experiences in the comments!