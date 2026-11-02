Thames Removals Announces Relocation To New London Headquarters At 2 Stockholm Road

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Thames Removals has relocated its headquarters to 2 Stockholm Road, London. The company continues to provide professional house removals, office relocations, packing and storage services across London and the UK.

London, UK – Thames Removals, a London-based removals and relocation company, is pleased to announce the relocation of its headquarters to 2 Stockholm Road, London, marking an exciting new chapter for the business.

The move to the new headquarters reflects Thames Removals' continued commitment to delivering professional, reliable and efficient removal services to residential and commercial customers across London and the surrounding areas.

The new premises will provide a central base for the company's operations, supporting its team as it continues to assist individuals, families and businesses with their moving and relocation requirements.

Supporting Residential and Commercial Moves Across London

Thames Removals offers a comprehensive range of moving and relocation services designed to make the moving process as straightforward and stress-free as possible.

The company's services include:

House Removals: Professional home moving services for individuals and families relocating within London or further afield.

Office Removals: Commercial relocation services designed to help businesses move premises efficiently whilst minimising disruption.

Packing Services: Professional packing assistance to help protect customers' belongings during transportation.

Furniture Removals: Careful handling, loading and transportation of furniture and other household or office items.

Storage Solutions: Flexible storage options to support customers requiring additional space during a move.

Local and Long-Distance Removals: Tailored moving services for customers relocating across London and throughout the UK.

By offering a broad range of services, Thames Removals aims to provide customers with practical, dependable solutions for moves of different sizes and complexities.

A New Headquarters, the Same Commitment to Customer Service

The relocation to 2 Stockholm Road represents an important step in the company's ongoing development.

A spokesperson for Thames Removals commented:

"We are delighted to announce the relocation of our headquarters to 2 Stockholm Road, London. This is an exciting milestone for Thames Removals and reflects our commitment to supporting customers with professional and dependable moving services.

Whether we are helping a family move into a new home or assisting a business with an office relocation, our focus remains on providing a smooth, well-organised and positive moving experience. We look forward to welcoming this next chapter from our new headquarters."

Thames Removals remains focused on providing a customer-first approach, with an emphasis on careful planning, clear communication and professional service throughout every stage of the moving process.

Looking Ahead

With its new headquarters now established, Thames Removals looks forward to continuing to serve customers throughout London and beyond.

Customers seeking assistance with house removals, office relocations, packing or other moving requirements can find further information about the company's services by visiting its website.

About Thames Removals

Thames Removals is a London-based removals company providing residential and commercial moving solutions. The company supports customers with house removals, office relocations, packing and associated moving services, with a focus on professionalism, reliability and customer satisfaction.

New Headquarters: 2 Stockholm Road, London

Website:

Media Enquiries: Thames Removals – via the company website