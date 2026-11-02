MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> SeerLocal guarantees the most affordable fake Google review removal: show any legitimate competitor quote and SeerLocal beats it by $25, with payment due only on removal.

SeerLocal today guaranteed the most affordable fake Google review removal on the market: show the company any legitimate competitor quote and SeerLocal will beat it by $25, with payment due only when the review comes down.

The guarantee is simple arithmetic. SeerLocal's standard rate is a flat $499 per review, already below competitors that charge $950 to $1,500 for the same work. But if a business owner finds a lower legitimate quote, SeerLocal matches it and takes another $25 off through its price-match promise. By definition, no legitimate company can undercut that.

"Everything is negotiable with us," said the SeerLocal team. "We just want our foot in the door with these business owners and to help them in the most affordable way possible. A fake review is already costing them money every day it sits there. The last thing they need is to overpay to get rid of it."

The same promise extends to SeerLocal's web design work. The standard rate is $999 for a standalone site, but SeerLocal will beat any legitimate competitor quote the same way. And for owners who want the lowest possible cost, the company offers a FREE website to any business that hosts with SeerLocal.

There is no upfront payment and no card required to start a removal case. The $499 flat fee, or the matched price, is due only when the review is removed. Reviews under 30 days old are removed within 72 hours on average. Start a case by emailing ... or calling (305) 239-9594.

About SeerLocal: SeerLocal (SeerLocal) helps local independent businesses dispute and remove fake one-star Google reviews. Founded in Coral Springs, Florida, SeerLocal charges a flat $499 per removal, due only when the review comes down, and matches any legitimate competitor quote minus $25. Contact:..., (305) 239-9594.