Results Driven Marketing Launches Black Friday Deals On B2B Data And Lead Generation Services

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Results Driven Marketing (RD Marketing) has launched Black Friday deals across its B2B data lists and lead generation services, giving UK businesses an opportunity to reduce the cost of reaching new prospects and generating sales opportunities.

Black Friday deals are now available from RD Marketing across selected B2B data and lead generation services, giving businesses an opportunity to strengthen their sales and marketing activity ahead of 2027.

The Newcastle upon Tyne-based company helps UK businesses identify, reach and engage prospective customers through targeted business data and managed lead generation campaigns.

Businesses looking to buy B2B data can build targeted databases based on criteria including industry, geographical location, company size, turnover and relevant decision-maker roles.

The Black Friday promotion is aimed at companies planning new sales campaigns, entering additional markets or looking to build a stronger pipeline going into the new year.

Iain Irvin, Director of RD Marketing, said:

“Black Friday is normally associated with consumer products, but there is no reason businesses cannot benefit from it as well.

“We wanted our Black Friday deals to focus on services that companies can actually use to support their sales activity, whether that means purchasing targeted business data or getting help with a wider lead generation campaign.

“November is also an important planning period for many businesses. Sales and marketing teams are starting to think about their targets for 2027, the sectors they want to enter and the prospects they need to reach.”

RD Marketing provides business databases covering a wide range of UK industries and allows audiences to be selected according to specific campaign requirements.

Available information can include company name, postal address, telephone number, contact name, job title, business email address, industry, employee size and turnover, depending on the selected audience.

Companies planning email outreach can also purchase targeted B2B email lists containing relevant businesses and decision-makers.

This allows sales and marketing teams to concentrate their activity on organisations that closely match their ideal customer profile rather than relying on broad or untargeted prospecting.

RD Marketing also works with businesses that want support beyond purchasing data.

Its B2B lead generation services are designed to help businesses turn clearly defined target audiences into sales conversations through structured outbound marketing activity.

Services available from RD Marketing include managed email marketing, LinkedIn lead generation, PPC management and other B2B prospecting activity.

Irvin added:

“One of the biggest developments in our business has been helping clients move beyond simply purchasing data.

“Some businesses already have their own sales and marketing teams and simply need the right database to work from. Others want us to help them reach those prospects as well.

“Our aim is to support both, from identifying the right companies and decision-makers through to helping clients build a consistent lead generation process.”

The Black Friday deals are available for a limited period across selected RD Marketing services.

Businesses considering a new campaign can request a tailored audience count based on the industries, locations, company sizes and decision-makers they want to reach before deciding whether to proceed.

The promotion provides an opportunity for businesses to prepare prospecting activity before the start of 2027 while taking advantage of RD Marketing's seasonal Black Friday offers.

About RD Marketing

Results Driven Marketing, also known as RD Marketing, is a UK B2B data and lead generation company based in Newcastle upon Tyne.

The company helps businesses identify and reach potential customers through targeted B2B data and lead generation services.

Services include B2B data lists, email marketing data, telemarketing data, direct mail data, managed email campaigns, LinkedIn lead generation, PPC management and LLM optimisation.

Audiences can be selected using criteria including industry sector, geographical location, business size, turnover and decision-maker role.

For more information about RD Marketing's Black Friday deals, B2B data and lead generation services, visit .