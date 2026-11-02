Scudder Roofing Named Best Roofing Company For Third Straight Year In The Carmel Pine Cone's Golden Pine Cone Awards

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> When locals vote, Scudder keeps coming out on top, a reflection of more than four decades of trust.

MARINA, Calif. - Scudder Roofing has been voted Best Roofing Company for the third consecutive year in the 2026 Golden Pine Cone Awards, the annual readers' choice awards presented by The Carmel Pine Cone. The newspaper announced the winners in its October 30 special edition.

Now in their 19th year, the Golden Pine Cones honor the businesses, restaurants, services and people that readers in Carmel-by-the-Sea and across the Monterey Peninsula count on most. The awards aren't an open online poll. Ballots go out by email only to registered Pine Cone subscribers, and the results are tallied by hand. A win means real, verified votes from people who live here.

“We're so grateful to every Pine Cone reader who took the time to vote for us, three years running,” said Jennifer Scudder, President and CEO of Scudder Roofing & Solar.“This one means a lot because it comes from our neighbors, and so many of them are people who've trusted us with their homes and businesses, some for decades. That trust is how we've grown since 1982, and we never take it for granted. Thank you, Monterey Peninsula.”

Scudder added that the recognition belongs to the whole team.“This is for our crews, our office staff, and everyone at Scudder who shows up every day and pours their heart and soul into the work they do,” she said.“My parents, Pete and Karen, built this company on taking care of customers and taking care of the community. Seeing our team carry that forward is what I'm proudest of.”

Founded in 1982 by Pete and Karen Scudder and now led by Jennifer Scudder, Scudder Roofing is a family-owned company serving residential and commercial customers in Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and south Santa Clara counties. The company installs and repairs every major roof type, from slate, tile, and metal to shingle and shake, and also provides waterproofing and custom gutters. Scudder is well known for fire-resistant roofing, a growing priority on the Central Coast. But a roof has to handle every season, and with forecasters calling for a very strong El Niño this winter, the team is just as focused on keeping customers' homes and businesses watertight through heavy rain, high winds and coastal storms.

Scudder has won Best Roofing Company every year since Pine Cone readers first voted in the category in 2024, taking the title in 2024, 2025 and now 2026. The three-year streak highlights the company's sustained excellence in an essential trade. As Monterey County faces everything from fire season to heavy storms and more, Scudder's focus on durability, safety, and precise craftsmanship continues to set the standard for the local industry.

The full list of 2026 Golden Pine Cone winners is available in The Carmel Pine Cone newspaper and at carmelpinecone.

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About Scudder Roofing & Scudder Solar

Scudder Roofing (est. 1982) and Scudder Solar Energy Systems (est. 2007) are family-owned sister companies based in Marina, Calif., serving residential and commercial customers across Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and south Santa Clara counties. Scudder Roofing is a full-service roofing contractor known for quality craftsmanship and customer care. Scudder Solar designs and installs solar and battery storage systems that help customers lower their energy costs, get more from the power they produce, and keep the lights on when the grid goes down. Learn more at scudderroofing and scuddersolar.