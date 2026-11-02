Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend On Its Class A And Class B Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST ORANGE, N.J., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEL FUSE INC. (NASDAQ:BELFA) and (NASDAQ:BELFB) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.06 per share on the Company's Class A common shares and $0.07 per share on the Company's Class B common shares.
Cash dividends for Class A and Class B common shares are payable on January 29, 2027 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2027.
About Bel
Bel (belfuse.com/ ) designs, manufactures, and markets critical electronic components, systems and solutions for customers in aerospace, defense, industrial, and data-driven markets. Understanding that our customers face increasingly complex technical challenges, Bel delivers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions including power systems, high-reliability connectors and cable assemblies, circuit protection, and networking products that enable Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to bring their innovations to market. Bel partners closely with customers to deliver both customized and standard solutions tailored to their specific applications and performance requirements. With manufacturing facilities and technical support teams worldwide, Bel serves as a strategic partner to customers who require proven reliability in demanding end markets.
| Investor Contact:
Steven Hooser or Jean Marie Young
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(631) 418-4339
| Company Contact:
Mark Hodkinson
VP of Finance and Corporate Controller
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