(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MUX) (“McEwen”, "MUX" or the "Company”) invites you to join our Q3 2026 conference call on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Management will discuss our financial results and project developments, followed by a question-and-answer session.



McEwen Q3 2026 Results Conference Call

Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. EST



Listen to the webcast:

Shareholders and other attendees can register here:





Ask a question during the live Q&A:

Analysts and other participants who wish to ask a question by phone can register here:







An archived replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event. Access the replay on the Company's media page at .

ABOUT MCEWEN

McEwen combines growing gold and silver production with a major copper development project and a royalty portfolio across the Americas. McEwen shares trade on the NYSE and TSX under MUX.

McEwen holds a 46.3% interest in McEwen Copper, owner of Los Azules, a large, long-life copper project in San Juan, Argentina. The shovel-ready project completed its Feasibility Study and received approval under Argentina's Large Investment Regime ( RIGI ) in 2025.

McEwen also holds a 1.25% net smelter return royalty on Los Azules and a 27% interest in Paragon Advanced Labs Inc., a publicly listed company deploying PhotonAssayTM technology worldwide.

Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen has personally invested over US$293 million and takes a salary of $1 per year, aligning his interests with shareholders. His goal is to multiply the value of shareholders' investments-and his own-as he did building Goldcorp Inc.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed are as at the date of this news release, and are McEwen Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the Company to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, foreign exchange volatility, foreign exchange controls, foreign currency risk, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen.



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WEB SITE SOCIAL MEDIA McEwen

Facebook: facebook.com/mceweninc LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mceweninc CONTACT INFORMATION X: X.com/mceweninc 150 King Street West Instagram: instagram.com/mceweninc Suite 2800, PO Box 24 Toronto, ON, Canada McEwen Copper

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewencopper M5H 1J9 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mcewencopper X: X.com/mcewencopper Investor Relations: Instagram: instagram.com/mcewencopper (866)-441-0690 - Toll free line (647)-258-0395 Rob McEwen

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrob Mihaela Iancu ext. 2006 LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/robert-mcewen-646ab24 ... X: X.com/robmcewenmux