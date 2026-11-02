Cosmedicaltm Launches Sapphire Regenerating Gel Serum, A New Biotech Gel Serum Available November 1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new daily gel serum built around Biomimetic Exosomes, Copper Tripeptides, and NAD+, designed to support visible renewal, firmness, and radiance without compromise

DAVIE, Fla., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmedical, the brand-building partner trusted by thousands of practitioner skincare brands, today announced the launch of Sapphire Regenerating Gel Serum, a next-generation, biotechnology-driven gel serum built to help support visible skin renewal, firmness, and radiance.

This launch joins Cosmedical's growing portfolio of dermatologist-developed formulas, including C-Stem® and the recently launched AHA Firming & Brightening Crème. It is the first formula in the line built around cellular signaling and regeneration, bringing practices a new approach that fills a gap in traditional skincare.

Sapphire began with a question. Last year, Cosmedical surveyed its accounts about the ingredients they most wanted to see in new launches, and exosomes and peptides came out on top. Sapphire is the answer: vegan Biomimetic Exosomes, Copper Tripeptides, and NAD+ in a single lightweight, fast-absorbing, translucent blue gel that is fragrance-free, dermatologically tested, and suitable for sensitive skin.

The formula is built around three technologies working as a system - what Cosmedical calls Signal. Repair. Fuel.

Signal - Biomimetic Exosomes, vegan vesicles derived from microalgae and engineered to mimic the structure and signaling of human exosomes, help support the skin's own renewal process. Unlike simple liposomes that passively deliver a single ingredient, they are cell-like messengers that actively support the pathways behind visible renewal.

Repair - Copper Tripeptides, among the most extensively studied peptides in skincare, help support visible collagen, elastin, and firmness. They also give Sapphire its signature blue color, naturally.

Fuel - NAD+, a coenzyme central to cellular energy that naturally declines with age, helps improve the appearance of skin radiance and supports visible renewal, while providing antioxidant protection against everyday environmental stressors.

Sapphire has been tested as a finished product. In an independent patch test of 56 participants, half of whom identified as having sensitive skin, there were no adverse events or reactions. In a 4-week clinical pilot study of 12 women ages 35–61 who applied Sapphire morning and night, 92% of participants showed a statistically significant improvement in wrinkle fractional area and severity score by Week 2,* and 92% agreed their skin felt more hydrated and smooth by Week 4.†

*VISIA imaging, right-side view. †Self-perception questionnaire. 4-week pilot clinical study of 12 women ages 35–61, applied AM & PM. Individual results may vary.

“When we formulated Sapphire, we didn't want another single-mechanism serum. We wanted a formula built around how skin renews,” said Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, Founder of Cosmedical and Board-Certified Dermatologist.“Sapphire is the formula we set out to create: Biomimetic Exosomes to help carry the signal, Copper Tripeptides to help support structure, and NAD+ to help fuel the process, all in a lightweight, fragrance-free gel that is gentle enough for sensitive skin and easy to use morning and night.”

Dr. Ciraldo added,“As a dermatologist, I look for formulas where every ingredient has a clear job and the product is gentle enough that patients will actually use it every day. Sapphire delivers on both. Each technology plays a distinct role, and it was dermatologically tested with a panel that included sensitive skin. It is the foundation for the serum step, not a replacement for what a patient already uses, and that is exactly how I like to build a routine.”

The launch reflects Cosmedical's commitment to amplifying practitioner impact by listening to what practices ask for, and then delivering it with the products, expertise, and support they need to build successful skincare brands and deliver exceptional patient experiences.

“Our partners told us what they wanted, and we listened. They asked for exosomes and peptides, and Sapphire is how we delivered,” said Gina Ciraldo Stabile, CEO of Cosmedical.“That is what being a true partner looks like: we ask, we deliver, and we stand behind it long after the product ships. Partners beyond product is how we work.”

By combining three regenerative technologies in one lightweight gel, Cosmedical helps practitioners confidently recommend a daily foundation for the serum step, one designed to support, not replace, the products their patients already love.

Sapphire Regenerating Gel Serum launches November 1st, 2026. Practices interested in adding Sapphire Regenerating Gel Serum to their retail line can connect with their Practice Development Specialist or visit cosmedical.co to learn more.

About CosmedicalTM

CosmedicalTM is a dermatologist-founded private label skincare company and brand-building partner for dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and licensed aestheticians seeking to create premium, medical grade private label skincare brands. Through dermatologist-developed formulations, operational excellence, and comprehensive marketing support, Cosmedical helps practitioners build and scale premium skincare brands with confidence. For more information about CosmedicalTM and its range of innovative skincare products, please call 800-275-3627 or write to ...

Contact: Bianca Ruiz | CosmedicalTM

800-275-3627 | ...

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