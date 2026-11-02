The Digg Site Welcomes 75 To Fremont Film Premiere And Student Preview

The Digg Site Movie Premiere Event - Nov 1, 2026

Community gathers at Fremont Opera House to celebrate local filmmaking and tuition-free film education

- Dana ReevesFREMONT, NE, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FREMONT, Neb. - Seventy-five people gathered at the Fremont Opera House on November 1 for The Digg Site's double-feature event, celebrating local filmmaking and the young people discovering their voices behind the camera.The evening featured the premiere of Million $ Summer Camp, directed by Ishma Valenti, and a special preview screening of A Jedi's Sword, a student short written by Isaiah Fisher. A question-and-answer session gave attendees an opportunity to hear from the people behind the films. Actor and producer Cale Ferrin served as emcee.The preview of A Jedi's Sword offered the audience an early look at a project still in progress, giving Fisher an opportunity to share his work with a supportive community as he continues developing the film.“When young people share something they've created, having a room full of people show up for them matters,” said Dana Reeves of The Digg Site.“Those 75 people were there to watch their films, ask questions and celebrate their work. That kind of encouragement can give a young filmmaker the confidence to keep going.”The Digg Site provides tuition-free film education, connecting young people with film professionals and hands-on opportunities to explore storytelling, production and creative collaboration. The evening brought that mission to the screen, allowing audiences to see what community support helps make possible.Guests also helped document the celebration using POV, contributing to a shared album of 132 photos that captured the evening from attendees' perspectives. View the event's photo album.The organization extends its thanks to the Nebraska Arts Council; its film professional educators, including Valenti; its donors and supporters; its volunteers and Board of Directors; and everyone who attended.The Digg Site also recognizes Southern Style Bar, Christensen Family YMCA Lodge, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Fremont Police Department for their support.To learn more about The Digg Site, support its work or get involved, visit our website.About The Digg SiteThe Digg Site is a Fremont, Nebraska-based nonprofit providing tuition-free film education. Through hands-on learning and guidance from film professionals, the organization helps young people build creative skills, collaborate and bring their stories to life.

Dana Reeves

The Digg Site Productions Inc

+1 404-644-3310

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The Digg Site Welcomes 75 to Fremont Film Premiere and Student Preview News Provided By The Digg Site Productions November 02, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry



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