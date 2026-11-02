Market Forecast Report On Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Regulatory Affairs Including Segment Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Regulatory Affairs Market Report

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The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Regulatory Affairs Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in regulatory affairs is transforming how life sciences companies manage compliance and approvals. As regulatory requirements become more complex, AI technologies are playing an increasingly vital role in streamlining processes and improving efficiency. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading trends, and regional dynamics shaping this rapidly evolving industry.

Market Size and Growth Expectations for AI in Regulatory Affairs

The artificial intelligence in regulatory affairs market has experienced remarkable growth recently. It is projected to rise from $1.71 billion in 2025 to $2.11 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. This surge during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the rising complexity of life sciences regulations, expanding volumes of regulatory documents, the demand for faster approval timelines, the growth of global clinical trials, and the increasing digitization of regulatory workflows.

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Looking further ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding rapidly, reaching $4.78 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.7%. This future growth is driven by the adoption of comprehensive regulatory automation, heightened investments in cloud-based compliance platforms, enhanced use of predictive analytics for regulatory decisions, expansion of AI-powered pharmacovigilance, and a growing focus on improving regulatory efficiency. Key trends shaping this development include wider use of AI-driven regulatory intelligence tools, automated submission management systems, integration of natural language processing (NLP) in compliance tasks, growth in cloud-based regulatory solutions, and increased emphasis on real-time regulatory monitoring.

Understanding AI's Role in Regulatory Affairs

Artificial intelligence in regulatory affairs involves applying technologies like machine learning, natural language processing, and automation to optimize and accelerate regulatory operations in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical device sectors. AI supports managing large datasets, speeding up document review, maintaining compliance with constantly evolving regulations, and enhancing the accuracy of regulatory decisions. By automating routine tasks and analyzing complex information, AI enables quicker submissions, reduces errors, and streamlines communication with regulatory bodies.

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Factors Accelerating Growth in the AI in Regulatory Affairs Market

The expanding integration of AI-enabled platforms is a major growth driver for the artificial intelligence in regulatory affairs market. These platforms combine AI technologies such as machine learning, NLP, and predictive analytics to automate workflows, support better decision-making, and boost operational efficiency across various industries. The rising demand for automation and efficiency in handling complex regulatory processes is encouraging more organizations to adopt these AI solutions, which enable faster data processing and more precise regulatory decisions.

Additionally, AI contributes significantly to improving compliance, speeding up regulatory approvals, and enhancing data accuracy, which collectively accelerate innovation cycles and enable quicker market launches. For example, in October 2024, a report by the UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) highlighted that the UK's AI sector generated $16.32 billion (£14.2 billion) in revenue during 2023, a 34% year-on-year increase, while employment in AI-related fields grew to approximately 64,500. This demonstrates the expanding role of AI-enabled platforms in propelling the regulatory affairs market forward.

Regional Patterns Shaping the AI in Regulatory Affairs Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the artificial intelligence in regulatory affairs market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market during the coming years. The market analysis includes important regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global trends and growth opportunities.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Market Forecast Report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Regulatory Affairs Including Segment Analysis News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 02, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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