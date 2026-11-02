Midas Moving Launches New Website And Refreshed Brand As Gilbert-Based Moving Company Doubles Down On The East Valley

A mover wheels a hand truck stacked with boxes up the ramp into the moving truck at a home in Gilbert, Arizona.

Two movers shrink-wrap a padded piece of furniture to protect it before loading at a home in Gilbert, Arizona.

After two decades of word of mouth, the family-owned mover unveils a new website to serve Gilbert, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, and beyond.

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GILBERT, AZ - November 2026 - Midas Moving, a family-owned moving company serving the Phoenix metro area since 2005, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website and refreshed brand identity. The milestone signals a new chapter for the BBB-accredited company as it expands its digital presence to reach more homeowners and businesses across Gilbert, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Mesa, and Chandler.The new midasmoving replaces an outdated site that had lost virtually all organic search visibility over the past two years. Built from the ground up, the redesigned website features dedicated service area pages for Gilbert, Queen Creek, San Tan Valley, Mesa, and Chandler - making it easier for anyone searching for movers in Gilbert, Arizona or the surrounding East Valley to find and request services online.For a company that grew to a million dollars in annual revenue entirely through referrals from real estate agents, repeat customers, and word of mouth, the website launch represents the first serious digital investment in Midas Moving's history."We've spent 20 years earning trust one move at a time, but we were essentially invisible online," said Kiersten Tweedt, who manages operations alongside her parents, Colleen and Bobby Hicks. "The new site finally gives people a way to find us when they search for movers in Gilbert or Queen Creek - not just when a friend happens to recommend us. Whether someone needs a moving company in Phoenix or Gilbert, AZ movers for a local job, we want to be the first name they see."Midas Moving currently operates four to five crews out of its Gilbert headquarters on North Cottonwood Drive, handling local, long-distance, and commercial relocations alongside specialty services including apartment moves, white glove service, piano moving, packing, labor-only jobs, green crate rentals, moving supplies, and storage.The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, where it has been accredited since 2015, and maintains a 5-star Google rating backed by more than 650 verified reviews. Long-tenured crews who work in the same teams every day have been central to that reputation - a detail the Hicks family says is the first thing customers mention in reviews.About Midas MovingMidas Moving is a family-owned moving company based in Gilbert, Arizona, providing local, long-distance, and commercial moving services across the Phoenix metro area since 2005. Known as "The Movers With The Golden Touch," the company offers residential and commercial relocations, apartment moves, packing, white glove and piano moving, labor-only help, storage, green crate rentals, and moving supplies. Midas Moving is BBB accredited with an A+ rating and maintains a 5-star Google review profile. Learn more at midasmoving.

Kiersten Tweedt

Midas Moving

+1 480 737-0565

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Midas Moving Launches New Website and Refreshed Brand as Gilbert-Based Moving Company Doubles Down on the East Valley News Provided By Rotate Digital November 02, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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