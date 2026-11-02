Yellow Systems Joined Claude Partner Network With 13 Certified AI Engineers

Yellow Systems, an AI transformation boutique agency, strengthens its Claude expertise with 13 certified specialists and 5 approved AI case studies.

- Mitya SmusinSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026, Yellow Systems, an AI transformation company, has achieved Certified status in the Claude Partner Network, Anthropic's partner ecosystem for organizations helping businesses implement Claude in production.Yellow currently has 13 Claude-certified specialists and 5 approved AI case studies demonstrating practical implementations of Claude.For Yellow, the certification builds on its AI-first approach to transformation. The company helps businesses move beyond AI experimentation and integrate AI into products, internal processes, and operational workflows."Our focus is on combining Claude with the integrations, evaluation, monitoring, and human oversight required to make AI useful in production," said Mitya, CEO of Yellow.Yellow's Claude-powered work includes AI agents, RAG systems, natural-language interfaces, document intelligence, workflow automation, and AI-enabled software products.Production AI requires more than connecting a large language model through an API. AI systems need access to the right business context, secure integrations with data and tools, reliable evaluation, monitoring, and human approval where actions carry operational or financial consequences.Yellow addresses these requirements through agent architecture, retrieval systems, data and tool integrations, task-specific evaluation, human-in-the-loop controls, production monitoring, and AI governance.The company's boutique model is built around smaller senior teams supported by AI agents rather than traditional large delivery teams. This allows Yellow to work closely with clients on complex AI transformation initiatives while maintaining focused and efficient delivery.Yellow plans to continue expanding its Claude expertise across agentic AI systems and AI-first business transformation.About YellowYellow Systems is an AI boutique agency helping businesses ship faster, operate with smaller teams, and reduce the cost of execution. Yellow designs and implements AI-first workflows, from agentic engineering and LLM systems to enterprise copilots and autonomous operations.Learn more

Mitya Smusin, CEO

Yellow Systems

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Yellow Systems Joined Claude Partner Network With 13 Certified AI Engineers News Provided By Y Solutions November 02, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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