2026 International Short Drama Festival Returns For Third Year With AFM Forum, Industry Panels & Golden Unicorn Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hosted by the International Short Drama Association, the November 15 event unites industry leaders and creators to explore short-form and vertical storytelling.

- Xian Li, Vice Chair of ISDALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Short Drama Association (ISDA) announced today its 3rd edition of the International Short Drama Festival on November 15, 2026, at Harmony Gold theater in Hollywood, bringing together entertainment professionals, filmmakers, creators, and industry leaders to explore the rapidly evolving world of short-form and vertical storytelling.This year's programming will kick off on November 13th with an industry forum in collaboration with the American Film Market (AFM), followed by the festival's main event on November 15th.The November 15th festivities will feature engaging industry panels exploring branded vertical storytelling and the role of women in the vertical entertainment space, followed by a red carpet, awards ceremony, and post-event reception.This year's festival will place a greater emphasis on industry innovation, thought leadership, and the future of digital storytelling, bringing together influential executives, creators, and industry leaders to discuss emerging trends and opportunities while celebrating the outstanding achievement in the short drama industry. The festival will also feature the 2026 Golden Unicorn Awards Ceremony at the iconic Harmony Gold Theater in Hollywood, recognizing excellence in international short drama and celebrating the creators, performers, and production teams advancing this emerging entertainment category.Beyond the Scroll: Micro-Drama and the Future of Digital StorytellingFriday, November 13th, 2026 | 2:30PM-3:30PMAmerican Film Market, Constellation Stage, Fairmont Century PlazaWomen in Vertical: Building an Industry, Shaping Its FutureSunday, November 15th, 2026 | 3:30PM-4:05PMHarmony Gold TheaterBrands Meet Story: Best Practices in Branded Verticals with ReelShortSunday, November 15th, 2026 | 4:15PM-4:45PMHarmony Gold Theater2026 Golden Unicorn Awards CeremonySunday, November 15th, 2026 | 5:30PMHarmony Gold TheaterSince its founding, ISDA has promoted vertical drama through industry and academic programming. In 2024, the inaugural International Short Drama Festival introduced short dramas at the American Film Market, where ISDA hosted the market's first-ever Short Drama Forum, with additional programming at UC Irvine. The 2025 edition brought the Golden Unicorn Awards to the TCL Chinese Theatre, with a jury that included faculty and experts from USC, UCLA, UC Irvine, the Beijing Film Academy, and the Communication University of China. That same year, ISDA co-hosted“Going Vertical” at UCLA with Real Reel and the UCLA Center for Chinese Studies, a forum on how vertical dramas are financed, produced, and distributed. The 2026 festival builds on this work to establish vertical as a recognized storytelling format across Hollywood's markets and film schools.“Three years ago, short drama was still finding its place in the global entertainment conversation. Today, it is reshaping how stories are created, distributed, and experienced,” said Xian Li, Vice Chair of ISDA.“As we celebrate our third edition, our mission is not simply to recognize the industry's growth, but to help drive its next chapter-bringing together Hollywood, international creators, and emerging platforms to build a more innovative and sustainable future for digital storytelling.”As short-form and vertical storytelling continue to transform global entertainment, the International Short Drama Festival aims to provide a platform for meaningful conversations surrounding creative innovation, emerging technologies, production, audience engagement, and international content distribution.Through its combination of awards programming and industry engagement, the festival will spotlight the increasing influence of short dramas within the broader entertainment ecosystem while fostering opportunities for collaboration among studios, streaming platforms, filmmakers, academic institutions, and creative professionals. This year's festival will reinforce ISDA's commitment to advancing the international short drama industry, strengthening cross-cultural partnerships, and championing the next generation of global storytellers.To register for the November 15 festival, email.... The November 13 forum at the American Film Market is open to AFM badge holders.

LaQuita Washington

QEY Creative Studios

+1 312-560-6111

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2026 International Short Drama Festival Returns for Third Year with AFM Forum, Industry Panels & Golden Unicorn Awards News Provided By QEY Creative Studios, LLC November 02, 2026, 18:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.